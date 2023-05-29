Is Milan Lucic Serbian? Exploring the ethnic roots of Calgary Flames forward

Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic was born on June 7, 1988, in Vancouver, British Columbia to the Serbian parents Dobrivoje Lucic and Snezada Kesa. Milan's mother relocated from Yugoslavia to Vancouver when she was just 2 years old. His father, a longshoreman, immigrated to Canada when he was 27.

Milan Lucic grew up alongside his older brother Jovan and younger brother Nikola. Although Milan is a Canadian citizen, his precise ancestry is unknown. He often visits Serbia during the offseason and attended his brother's wedding in Belgrade in 2014.

Lucic attended Killarney Secondary School in Vancouver, and grew up cheering for the hometown Vancouver Canucks. He then registered in South Delta Secondary School to carry on his education. Unfortunately, Scheuermann's disease, a sickness that damages the spine, was discovered in Milan when he was just 15 years old.

Despite participating in Vancouver Minor Hockey Association (VMHA), Lucic encountered a setback when he was passed over in the 2003 WHL Bantam Draft. As a result, he nearly gave up hockey altogether.

The Coquitlam Express, a Junior A team in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), invited him to join their roster. He was initially disappointed when he didn't make the team during rookie camp.

Lucic agreed to play for the Junior B Delta Ice Hawks in order to continue his hockey career. But his persistence paid off as he excelled during his time with the club. After just five games, he was selected to join the Coquitlam Express.

Milan Lucic’s professional hockey career

Milan Lucic, 35, agreed to an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins on August 2, 2007. He impressed the Bruins at training camp and was given a spot on the team's roster to start the 2007–08 season.

Lucic made his NHL debut on October 5, 2007, which resulted in a 4-1 loss to the Dallas Stars. He notably got into a brawl with Brad Winchester. Milan scored his first NHL goal on Jonathan Bernier in an 8-6 win against the Los Angeles Kings on October 12, 2007. He also recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick, which is when a player notches a goal, assist, and fight in a single game.

Milan Lucic was waiting in a Boston motel prior to the team's season opener, unsure of whether he will join the Bruins or return to junior hockey. However, the Bruins decided to keep him in the lineup due to his impressive play and competitive nature. He recorded 13 fighting majors in his rookie season.

