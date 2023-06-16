Is the NHL 2023 unrestricted free agent class 'f***ing awful'? Analyzing candidates after questionable executive comment

The 2023 NHL Free Agency opens up on July 1, but the class is not as good as usual.

Usually in free agency, some perennial All-Stars and key players hit the open market. Yet, in past years, those players are signing extensions and not getting to free agency and one NHL executive had choice words for this class.

Greg Wyshynski @wyshynski Asked an NHL team exec about the 2023 unrestricted free agent class:



The comment got a lot of fans talking, as some agreed while others didn't. With that in mind, let's take a look at the best players available in NHL free agency.

Best players available in 2023 NHL free agency

There is no clear-cut best player available in free agency which makes this summer so interesting. In past years we have seen the likes of John Tavares, Artemi Panarin, Alex Pietrangelo, Torey Krug, Johnny Gaudreau, and Nazem Kadri all hit the open market.

Yet, this year, the best player is probably Ivan Barbashev, who is likely a third-liner on a Cup-contending team, as he was with Vegas.

Outside of that, Ryan O'Reilly, Alex Killorn, Michael Bunting, and Patrick Kane are free agents. The best defenseman is likely Matt Dumba who is a second or third-pairing defenseman while the best goalie is either Tristan Jarry or Adin Hill and neither is a legit number-one goalie.

Although there aren't a ton of high-impact players available, players will still get plenty of money in free agency. Brian Burke, a longtime executive with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins, famously criticized free agency in a 2012 press conference.

“If you look at free agency, we’ve avoided doing those wonky contracts that are cap circumventions. I choose to make change through trade, not through free agency, I can’t see a lot of impact there," Burke said.

Yet, even if there are no top-line players, the likes of Barbashev, O'Reilly, and Killorn can play on the third line and help teams win Stanley Cups - as they have shown in their careers.

Teams are always looking to improve, so fans should still expect plenty of signings on July 1. As well, with there being no true superstar available in the free agency, the trade market will likely play a bigger role this off-season than in past years.

