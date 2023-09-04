Is NHL planning to cancel Pride Nights? Will removal of special warmup jerseys eventually lead to Pride celebrations being canceled?

The 2022-23 NHL season was marred by controversies around LGBTQ Pride jerseys. Several teams and players came forward to celebrate LGBTQ communities by hosting Pride Nights while wearing the special jerseys during pre-game warmups.

However, there were others as well who chose not to wear the jerseys. The few who decided not to put on the special-themed jerseys cited religious beliefs, while the Russian players took a step back, echoing Russian anti-LGBTQ laws.

Following the decision of players and teams not to wear the commemorative jerseys, the NHL announced it was doing away with wearing the special-themed jerseys during pre-game warmups with the league's commissioner, Gary Bettman, citing it as a " distraction."

Speaking to Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet, Gary Bettman said:

"It's taking away from the fact that all of our clubs, in some form or another, host nights in honor of various groups or causes, and we'd rather them continue to get the appropriate attention that they deserve and not be a distraction."

The decision has raised several concerns among fans, including whether Pride Nights will also be canceled as a result of the decision.

Notably, the NHL has prohibited players and teams from wearing special-themed jerseys during pre-game warmups, but they are still permitted to host Pride Night next season. Moreover, the special jerseys will be available for purchase but won't be seen on the ice.

Staal brothers and James Reimer were among NHL players to refuse to wear Pride jerseys

Eric Staal and his brother Marc were the names to be involved in the NHL's Pride jersey controversies. During the Florida Panthers' game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team wore a Pride jersey during warmups.

The Staal brothers issued a joint statement, citing religious beliefs as the primary reason for not wearing the jerseys on the night.

While playing for the San Jose Sharks, goaltender James Reimer was another player who refused to wear the Pride jersey during warmups. Reimer also cited religious beliefs as the primary reason for his decision not to wear the jersey. His decision was heavily criticized by fans and some other players in the league.

The Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild were among the teams to opt out of wearing Pride-themed jerseys.