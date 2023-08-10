Is Nick Suzuki related to popular 'The Nature of Things' host David Suzuki?

The question of whether Nick Suzuki, the captain of the NHL's Montreal Canadiens, is related to the renowned scientist and long-time host of "The Nature of Things," David Suzuki, has intrigued many. The surprising answer is that there is indeed a family connection between the two Suzukis.

Nick Suzuki clarified in a 2018 interview with Postmedia that David Suzuki is his "grandpa's cousin." Despite this familial link, their relationship is not immediate, and the two individuals have not maintained close contact. Nick mentioned meeting David Suzuki once at a family reunion, but their interactions have been infrequent.

Nick Suzuki told Postmedia in 2018:

“He’s my grandpa’s cousin. Not immediate (family). I met him once but it was a long time ago at a family reunion.”

David Suzuki's legacy is deeply rooted in science communication and environmental advocacy. As the face of "The Nature of Things" for over four decades, he played a pivotal role in educating Canadians about a wide range of scientific topics, from climate change to conservation efforts.

Throughout his career, David emphasized the importance of integrating indigenous perspectives into scientific conversations, promoting a holistic understanding of the natural world.

In contrast, Nick Suzuki has risen to prominence in the realm of professional ice hockey. His athletic talents and dedication to the sport have made him a notable figure among hockey enthusiasts. His career trajectory differs significantly from David Suzuki's.

In April, David Suzuki stepped down from his role as the host of "The Nature of Things." He left behind a show that has become synonymous with scientific exploration and environmental awareness. Although his departure marked the end of an era, the show continued under the guidance of new co-hosts Anthony Morgan and Sarika Cullis-Suzuki, who is David Suzuki's daughter.

Nick Suzuki spending offseason time in Bahamas

Earlier, Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, were spotted enjoying a leisurely vacation in Nassau, Bahamas. The skilled pair, known for their prowess on the hockey rink, chose a different kind of adventure, donning swimsuits instead of hockey gear. They fully embraced the picturesque beaches and crystal-clear azure waters, taking a break to rejuvenate and relax during their much-deserved escape.

They were later seen enjoying a friendly golf game. Both Suzuki and Caufield have rapidly gained a strong following due to their exceptional performances, coupled with their evident chemistry as teammates. By the time next season starts, Nick will be all refreshed for taking the lead.