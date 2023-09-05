Is Patrick Kane a good fit for the Boston Bruins?

Patrick Kane remains the best unsigned free agent, but he won't sign until the season starts.

Kane is arguably the best American to ever play in the NHL but as of late, has been dealing with a bad hip injury. He underwent surgery which will keep him out for the first few months of the season.

With Kane not being able to play for the first few months, he has said he won't sign until he is healthy, so he can see what team fits him best as he wants to win another Stanley Cup.

On paper, the Boston Bruins do make a lot of sense for Patrick Kane for a few reasons. Firstly, Boston has lost Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to retirement, so there is a big hole offensively to fill.

Currently, Kane would fit in nicely in a top-six role on either left or right wing. He could play with David Pastrnak or Brad Marchand. If that does happen, it would immediately help Boston's offense which has a lot of question marks entering the season.

Another reason why it makes sense is due to the fact Kane has openly wanted to play in the big market and playing for another original six team makes a lot of sense. He has only played for the Rangers and Blackhawks and playing close to him with the Bruins would be a good fit for Kane.

Finally, Kane would bring nice leadership to the room that has lost Bergeron and Krejci. Having a two-time Stanley Cup champion to replace them is something that could go a long way for Boston.

Patrick Kane's NHL stats

Patrick Kane skated in 73 games last season between Chicago and New York and recorded 57 points.

In his career, Kane has played 1,180 regular season games and has 451 goals and 786 assists for 1237 points. In the playoffs, Kane has 138 points in 143 games as he's a proven big-time player and a winner.

His incredible talent and historic point-scoring ability will ensure that Kane will be inundated with offers this season, and it will be interesting to see which team lands him.

