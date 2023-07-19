Is Sean Avery in Oppenheimer? Fact checking rumor around ex-Rangers forward's casting in latest Christopher Nolan movie

Sean Avery, a former New York Rangers forward, has created a buzz in the NHL community after many reports surfaced about him being cast in Christopher Nolan's epic biographical thriller "Oppenheimer."

Oppenheimer will be released in theatres in the United Kingdom and the United States on July 21, 2023. Cillian Murphy, who plays J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, is the film's protagonist.

Returning to the main question, does former New York Rangers forward Sean Avery play a role in the film? Yes, Sean Avery is in the Oppenheimer film as Weatherman. Avery will appear in Christoper Nolan's movie for the second time in a row. He previously played a lead soldier on the Red team in Christopher Nolan's 2020 film Tenet.

Avery moved into the creative and modeling industries after retiring from skating in 2012. He has appeared in several films as a cameo and has also played the character of a few biopics, including the 2005 Maurice Richard biopic: The Rocket: The Legend of Rocket Richard, where Avery played the character of former NHLer Bob Dill.

NHL career and stats of Sean Avery

Avery hails from North York, Ontario, Canada. He made his way through the NHL as an undrafted player and was signed by the Detroit Red Wings as a free agent in 1999.

He made his league debut during the 2001-02 season and played 36 games for the Red Wings in his first season. In 2002, the Red Wings won the Stanley Cup, but unfortunately Avery could not grave his name on the Cup as he did not play in the playoffs and required 41 games needed to engrave the name on the Cup plate.

After spending two seasons with the Red Wings, Avery joined the LA Kings where he played for four seasons. He then joined the New York Rangers, where he spent six seasons. Avery also had a brief stint of 23 games with the Dallas Stars.

Sean Avery played 580 games in his NHL career recording 247 points (90 goals and 157 assists).

