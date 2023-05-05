Is Timo Meier playing tonight against Carolina Hurricanes? May 5, 2023 NHL Playoffs

The New Jersey Devils may be without forward Timo Meier for Game 2 of their second-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. According to Amanda Stein on the Devils' official site, Meier's presence on the ice is questionable.

Meier sustained an undisclosed injury during Game 7 of the Devils' first-round series against the New York Rangers. The injury occurred when he took a hit from Jacob Trouba, but Meier was able to finish the game. However, the forward was unable to suit up for Game 1 against the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Through seven playoff appearances this year, Meier has yet to record a point but has tallied 20 penalty minutes and 23 hits. The 26-year-old forward has been a key player for the Devils this season.

Meier's status for Game 2 remains uncertain, and his absence would be a significant blow to the Devils as they look to even the series against the Hurricanes. The team will have to wait and see if Meier is able to recover in time for Friday's game, or if they will have to make adjustments to their lineup.

A look at Timo Meier's NHL career

Timo Meier, a Swiss professional ice hockey player, made his NHL debut with the San Jose Sharks in the 2016-17 season. He played for the Sharks for seven seasons, accumulating 316 points in 451 regular-season games before being traded to the New Jersey Devils in February 2023.

Meier was drafted by the Sharks with the ninth overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft after showcasing his skills with Halifax of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He signed an entry-level contract with the Sharks shortly thereafter, but was returned to the QMJHL for the 2015-16 season to continue his development.

The following season, Meier played in all 81 regular-season games for the Sharks, recording 36 points. He continued to excel in the playoffs, contributing five points in 10 games. After the Sharks were eliminated in the Western Conference Second Round, Meier represented Switzerland in the 2018 IIHF World Championship, earning a silver medal and seven points in seven games.

Timo Meier's 2018-19 season was arguably his best, with the Swiss forward tallying 66 points, including 30 goals and 36 assists. He had three 30-goal seasons with the Sharks, including a remarkable five-goal performance against the Los Angeles Kings in January 2022. He became the first Shark to achieve this feat.

In February 2023, Timo Meier was traded to the New Jersey Devils for forwards Fabian Zetterlund and Andreas Johnsson, defensemen Shakir Mukhamadullin and Nikita Okhotiuk, and three draft picks.

Poll : 0 votes