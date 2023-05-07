Is Timo Meier on the verge of offensive explosion? Looking ahead to Game 3 vs Canes

The New Jersey Devils added forward Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks at the trade deadline for one main reason: the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Meier was a pretty quick fit in Jersey, scoring early in his first game and tallying five goals in 21 games to round out the regular season. But when it came time to shine brightest in the playoffs, radio silence.

Let me make one thing clear: Timo Meier has had an excellent playoff so far. He has created chances, been physical, and has helped the Devils reach the second round. But in terms of production, again radio silence.

Meier has not recorded a single point in the 2023 playoffs. In eight games, he holds a -4 rating and has racked up 20 penalty minutes. But no points.

Devils need more from Timo Meier and he is ready to break out

Looking at the stats, you would think Meier is lighting up the scoresheet. His expected goals sit at 2.84. He has thrown 27 shots at opposing netminders with a 0% shooting percentage. His 'Corsi-For' is 53% and when on the ice, the team CF is at 62.8%, signifying strong possession and offensive zone time. That ranks 8th among all skaters in the playoffs.

The big winger ranks in the top 10-15 in essentially every advanced statistic.

When Timo Meier is on the ice, the Devils have created 75 scoring chances. On the other end, they have only allowed 40. That is a solid 65.2% in terms of scoring chances for/against. Yet, he is still looking for his first point.

After taking a massive hit from Jacob Trouba in Game 7 against the New York Rangers, Meier missed Game 1 of the second round.

But despite what certainly looks like a broken nose, Meier returned for Game 2, playing 14:10 in the lopsided loss.

If the Devils have a shot at coming back in this series (Carolina leads 2-0), Meier needs to be a factor.

In his last playoff experience, Timo Meier recorded five goals and 15 points in 20 games to help the Sharks to the Stanley Cup Final. Outside of that, he has tallied only five points in 23 playoff games.

There is little doubt that every guy in the Devils dressing room, every fan, and everyone surrounding the organization is thinking one thing: Please let it be 'Timo Time'. Sooner rather than later.

Game 3 is coming up at 3:30 ET today.

