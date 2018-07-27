Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Islanders hire Caps' Mitch Korn as director of goaltending

Associated Press
News
7   //    27 Jul 2018, 01:57 IST
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders have hired longtime goalie guru Mitch Korn as director of goaltending.

Korn rejoins coach Barry Trotz, who he worked under with the Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals. Korn was director of goaltending with Trotz and the Capitals last season when they won the Stanley Cup.

The team announced the hire Thursday. Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said recently they told Korn he'd be welcome to stay, but the 60-year-old decided to also join the Islanders.

Korn and recently hired goaltending coach Piero Greco are tasked with improving the Islanders' goaltending that played a large role in sinking their playoff hopes last season. New York ranked 28th out of 31 teams in save percentage, and Thomas Greiss returns to form a tandem with former Buffalo goaltender Robin Lehner.

During his 27 years in the NHL, Korn has had a hand in the success of Vezina Trophy winners Dominik Hasek, Pekka Rinne and Braden Holtby.

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

