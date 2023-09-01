Islanders' Matthew Barzal received flashbacks of a hockey locker room watching Barstool President berate employee

Professional athletes often find themselves in unexpected situations, but New York Islanders' star Matthew Barzal recently had a unique encounter outside of the hockey rink. Barzal, known for his lightning-fast moves on the ice, found himself witnessing an entirely different kind of action in the Barstool Sports office.

During a recent episode of the Spittin Chiclets podcast, Barstool President Dave Portnoy shared a story that involved Barzal. He provided a glimpse into the intense situation at the media powerhouse.

The story begins with Barzal, a native of Barcelona, receiving an invitation to visit the Barstool office from his friend Frankie. Eager to explore the world of media, Barzal accepts the offer, not fully knowing what to expect.

Dave Portnoy said,

"Frankie tells this story. Barzell's a Barcelona guy. So he's like, hey, can you come in and see the office? And shit like that. So he came in. I didn't really know what he was, but at the time, Frankie's desk was right in front of my office."

However, as fate would have it, Barzal's visit coincided with a memorable moment at the Barstool office. Portnoy, just back from the Kentucky Derby, was placed at a table with rowdy and inebriated clients. Frustration mounted as Portnoy sought assistance from a colleague named Sau-sage.

Portnoy said,

"And I had just got back from the Kentucky Derby when Sauceage, our sales guy, fucking put me at a table at the Kentucky Derby with, like, clients who were obliterated drunk and just such a pain in the ass."

He added,

"And I turn, I'm like, looking at Sau-sage to help me out of this. He's fucking stuffing his face with a shrimp cocktail. I don't even know why he was there."

Portnoy, not one to mince words, didn't hold back. In a heated exchange, he vented his frustrations, criticizing Sauceage.

Portnoy said,

"So I call him down. It's my first in the office, doors open, and I'm like, you fat fuck. What the fuck are you doing? Like, you're stuffing your fucking fat face with fucking trip."

Matthew Barzal feeling like a hockey locker room

What made this situation even more intriguing was that Matthew had a front-row seat to the spectacle.

Portnoy said,

"Barzell's right there. He looks at Frank and says this is like a hockey locker room. He's like, I fucking love this place."

Matthew, who is accustomed to the adrenaline and intensity of professional hockey, was surprisingly at ease in this new environment.