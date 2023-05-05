J.T. Compher landing spots: Three teams that could make a big splash with this underrated center

As the 2023 free agency approaches, J.T. Compher is set to become a highly sought-after player. With his impressive skill set and versatility on the ice, it is no surprise that teams like the Colorado Avalanche, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Seattle Kraken are interested in signing him.

Three teams that could pursue J.T. Compher in free agency in the offseason

#1 Colorado Avalanche

Compher has been a key player for the Avalanche over the years, helping them reach the playoffs and make deep runs, including last season when the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup. He is known for his strong two-way play and his ability to play in all situations. He can play both center and wing positions, making him a versatile asset to any team.

The Avalanche would most likely love to retain Compher, as he has been a significant contributor to their success over the years. However, with salary cap constraints, it may not be possible. The Blue Jackets and Kraken are two teams that will most likely have interest in signing Compher, and they could benefit greatly from his skills on the ice.

#2 Columbus Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets have been rebuilding over the past few years and could use a player like Compher to help them establish a winning culture. The Blue Jackets could use a center to pair with their shiny new star in Johnny Gaudreau. J.T. Compher fits the mold. His two-way play and versatility could be a significant advantage for the team, as he could fill in when needed and provide a consistent presence on the ice.

#3 Seattle Kraken

The Kraken, fresh off of what will hopefully be a deep playoff run, will be looking to build upon their newfound success. Compher's experience and leadership could be invaluable to the team as they look to establish themselves in the league. His versatility on the ice could also help the Kraken take the next step to becoming a perennial Stanley Cup contender.

Another factor that makes J.T. Compher an attractive free agent is his ability to play a physical game. He is not afraid to throw his body around and has shown the ability to play a strong physical game while also contributing offensively. This physical play could be valuable to any team, especially in playoff situations where games tend to be more physical.

J.T. Compher is a highly skilled and versatile player who would be an excellent addition to any team in the NHL. As the 2023 free agency approaches, it will be interesting to see where Compher ends up and how he will impact his new team.

Poll : 0 votes