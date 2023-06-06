Jack Eichel's return after Matthew  Tkachuk hit took NHL YouTuber by surprise - "My jaw dropped"

Jack Eichel is a warrior. There was no bigger example than Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

It's four to nothing for the Vegas Golden Knights approaching the end of the second period. Florida is frustrated out of their minds after Adin Hill shut the door on absolutely everything. Florida also lost one of their key defenseman in Radko Gudas.

Earlier in the game, everything Vegas touched turned to gold. Jack Eichel was now third all-time in most points in a first postseason appearance.

Matthew Tkachuk decided to make an impact without the puck since he couldn't shift momentum in the lopsided Stanley Cup Final. Jack Eichel was cutting up center ice with his head down when Tkachuk jumped off the bench.

Tkachuk planted his feet, lowered his shoulder, and crunched the top center of the Vegas Golden Knights forcefully and cleanly. Eichel's helmet flew off, his right leg buckled, and he stumbled painfully to the dressing room.

Eichel's shoulder and neck area took the entire brunt of the hit. It concerned Youtuber Johnny Hawkey as he reminded his viewers of the player's issues with his neck.

During his time with the Buffalo Sabres, he was supposed to have neck surgery (artificial disk replacement). Many said that with this procedure, his career was over. The surgery was a success, and he has been doing well with the Golden Knights. Hawkey was still concerned but something happened that surprised him.

"But wait, what's that? What no way to start the third period they show that Jack Eichel's back on the bench." Hawkeye said. "And my jaw dropped. I was like seriously. Wow. I mean after everything this guy's gone through from the top of his neck and that whole saga to now be back on the bench or something like that."

Jack Eichel went on to contribute to Vegas's Game 2 win

Jack Eichel went on to contribute to the win as he assisted Jonathan Marchessault's goal to make it 5-1.

The Vegas Golden Knights eliminated the top-scoring Matthew Tkachuk from the game, chased Sergei Bobrovsky out of the net, and generally contained him.

As a result of their 7-2 thrashing of the Florida Panthers on Monday night in Las Vegas, they now lead the best-of-seven Stanley Cup Finals, 2-0.

It will be tough for the Panthers to come back up with Vegas on the verge of their first-ever Stanley Cup.

