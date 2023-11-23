Jack Hughes vs Quinn Hughes: Which Hughes brother will end up with more points in 2023/24 NHL season?

Quinn and Jack Hughes have dominated the NHL this season.

Jack Hughes was expected to take a step forward this season as he has been improving yearly. He started the year off hot, with 20 points in 10 games before suffering an injury.

Quinn Hughes, however, has been a major surprise this season as the Vancouver Canucks defenseman has 31 points in 20 games which is leading the NHL.

But, with Jack back in the lineup, which Hughes' brother will end up with more points?

Jack Hughes or Quinn Hughes?

Jack Hughes will likely end the 2023-24 NHL season with more points than his older brother, Quinn Hughes.

Although Quinn is off to an incredible start, the Canucks were playing a lot of weaker teams to begin the season. Vancouver will start to play better teams and better goalies, which means they likely won't score that many goals.

Meanwhile, Quinn Hughes is a defenseman, and in the history of the NHL, defensemen don't put up as many points as forwards.

Meanwhile, Jack Hughes has picked up right where he left off. In his first game back to the lineup, Jack recorded two points.

Although Jack Hughes will play fewer games than Quinn this year due to his injury, Jack will still record more points.

So far, Jack is averaging 1.83 points per game, while Quinn is averaging 1.55. So, if that trend continues, it will only be a matter of time until Jack passes his older brother in points this season. New Jersey, meanwhile, also has a solid offense, which will lead to plenty of assists and goals for Jack to rack up.

Also, in their careers, Quinn Hughes has yet to be over a point-per-game player in the NHL, as the most points he has in a season is 76, which was last season.

Meanwhile, Jack Hughes recorded 99 points in 78 games last year, and he likely should have had more.

So, despite missing two weeks, Jack will still end up with more points than Quinn.