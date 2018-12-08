×
Jake Allen makes 26 saves, Blues beat Jets 1-0

08 Dec 2018, 09:35 IST
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Jake Allen made 26 saves for his first shutout of the season and the St. Louis Blues beat the Winnipeg Jets 1-0 on Friday night.

Alex Steen scored during a second-period power play.

Allen's last shutout was a 3-0 victory over Dallas on Dec. 7, 2017. He's 8-7-4 in 21 games this season. Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for Jets. They had won four straight.

STARS 3, SHARKS 2

DALLAS (AP) — Ben Bishop made a season-high 41 saves, Miro Heiskanen and Brett Ritchie scored in the third period and Dallas beat San Jose for its fourth consecutive victory.

Mattias Janmark also scored. Evander Kane and Logan Couture scored for San Jose.

