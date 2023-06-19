Jaromir Jagr once misled multiple NHL teams just to play with Mario Lemieux for Pittsburgh Penguins

Jaromir Jagr, a renowned Czech hockey player, embarked on a remarkable journey in pursuit of his dream to play alongside his idol, Mario Lemieux, for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Like many athletes before him, Jagr went to great lengths to achieve this goal, employing a cunning strategy that involved misleading several NHL teams.

Jaromir Jagr's admiration for Lemieux dates back to his early years when he witnessed Lemieux's incredible skills during the 1985 World Championships held in Prague.

The opportunity to play alongside Lemieux became a driving force in Jagr's hockey career. In 1990, Jagr declared his intention to join the NHL draft, becoming the first Czechoslovakian player to do so.

However, Jaromir Jagr had a master plan in mind. He strategically misled multiple teams, including the Quebec Nordiques, Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings, and Philadelphia Flyers, by informing them that he had no intention of coming to the United States anytime soon.

By doing so, he hoped to decrease his chances of being selected by those teams, thus increasing the likelihood of falling to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Jagr's elaborate deception paid off. When the Penguins' turn came in the draft, he revealed his true intentions to the team. He assured them that he would be joining them the very next day, fulfilling his long-standing dream of playing alongside Mario Lemieux.

The Penguins, undoubtedly delighted by Jagr's commitment, selected him as the fifth overall pick in the 1990 NHL draft. As such, he got the chance to play with his idol.

A look at Jaromir Jagr's NHL career

Jaromir Jagr's tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins began as a supporting player, but his exceptional skills quickly garnered recognition. At just 20 years old, he became one of the youngest players in NHL history to score a goal in the Stanley Cup Finals, contributing to the Penguins' consecutive championship wins in 1991 and 1992.

In the 1994-95 season, Jagr claimed his first Art Ross Trophy by leading the NHL in points. The following year, he achieved an impressive milestone by setting a new record for the highest number of points by a European-born player, amassing 149 points.

Continuing his dominance, Jagr secured four consecutive NHL scoring titles from 1998 to 2001. In 1999, he received the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league's most valuable player. Additionally, Jagr played a pivotal role in leading the Czech Republic to a gold medal in the 1998 Winter Olympics.

However, Jagr's relationship with the Penguins and head coach Ivan Hlinka became strained during the 2000-01 season. The return of Mario Lemieux from retirement created tensions between the two star players, and the team faced financial difficulties. As a result, Jagr was traded to the Washington Capitals in July 2001.

During his time with the Penguins, Jagr played 806 games and became the second player, after Lemieux, to reach 1,000 points with the team. Currently, he ranks second in career goals in the franchise's history and third in games played, assists, and points.

Following his departure from the Penguins, Jaromir Jagr went on to play for the Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, and various other teams before eventually returning to Europe to compete in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL).

