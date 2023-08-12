Social media has been abuzz with a surprising claim suggesting that the Pittsburgh Penguins were on the verge of signing Jaromir Jagr to a one-year, $1 million contract.

However, a swift investigation reveals that this rumor lacks any credible foundation.

The initial source, citing "sources close to #LetsGoPens GM Kyle Dubas," declared that negotiations were underway for Jagr's return to the Penguins. Yet, reputable outlets quickly dismissed these claims, asserting that no substantiated evidence supports this narrative.

While Jagr's enduring skill at 51 is noteworthy, his focus remains elsewhere. He stands committed to another season with the Kladno Knights in Czechia, a team he plays for and co-owns. Despite the feel-good scenario of a Penguins farewell, the reality is that Jagr's aspirations and ongoing commitments preclude an NHL return.

The rumor's traction was likely fueled by the team's recent management changes and strategic moves. However, with careful fact-checking, it's evident that this particular narrative is nothing more than an imaginative notion that captured fans' attention.

While a Jaromir Jagr comeback would be a captivating tale, in truth, the door to the NHL remains firmly closed as he continues his journey on familiar turf.

Jaromir Jagr paved the path to play for the Penguins alongside Mario Lemieux

Jaromir Jagr orchestrated a clever ruse to realize a cherished ambition: sharing the ice with his idol, Mario Lemieux, as a Pittsburgh Penguin.

Jagr's adoration for Lemieux ignited during the 1985 World Championships in Prague, sparking a relentless desire.

Jagr broke ground as the first Czechoslovakian to enter the NHL draft in 1990. However, his true brilliance shone through a cunning stratagem. He misled several NHL teams, among them the Quebec Nordiques, Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings, and Philadelphia Flyers, asserting his reluctance to cross the Atlantic.

This calculated misinformation lowered his chances of being chosen by these teams, elevating the prospect of joining the Penguins. The scheme bore fruit during the draft when Jagr unveiled his intention to don the black and gold jersey, fulfilling his dream of aligning with Mario Lemieux.