"Jarry is the worst ever" "This team is pathetic": Pittsburgh Penguins conceding 5v3 goal in loss against Ducks leaves fans fuming

In a dramatic showdown at the PPG Paints Arena on Monday, the Pittsburgh Penguins suffered a heartbreaking loss against the Anaheim Ducks, and it was a pivotal 5-on-3 short-handed goal that left fans fuming.

Mason McTavish emerged as the hero for the Ducks, netting two crucial goals and an assist, including the game-winning short-handed goal with just 13 seconds left in the third period. McTavish's remarkable breakaway after being released from the penalty box left fans on the edge of their seats. It was an impressive display of skill and composure in a high-stakes moment.

Before McTavish's heroics, Pittsburgh had a golden opportunity to capitalize on a 5-on-3 power play that lasted nearly two minutes. However, they failed to convert during this critical moment, which ultimately proved costly.

The Penguins' Frank Vatrano continued his impressive scoring streak, notching his ninth goal in as many games this season. Despite Erik Karlsson and Evgeni Malkin's contributions with a goal and an assist each, Pittsburgh couldn't secure the win.

X, formerly Twitter, was abuzz with passionate hockey fans expressing their frustration and disbelief over the Pittsburgh Penguins:

The game took a worrisome turn for the Penguins when their star goaltender, John Gibson, left with an upper-body injury after the first period. The Ducks capitalized on this opportunity and ultimately emerged victorious.

The Penguins' failure to convert on the 5-on-3 power play undoubtedly left fans frustrated, as it was a pivotal moment in the game that could have changed the outcome.

Anaheim Ducks seal 4-3 victory over Pittsburgh Penguins in thrilling showdown

The game unfolded in a series of intense moments that had fans on the edge of their seats. Erik Karlsson opened the scoring for the Pittsburgh Penguins with a power-play one-timer, giving them a 1-0 lead early in the first period. Jakob Silfverberg answered for the Ducks, leveling the score at 1-1 with a beautiful backhand-to-forehand move.

John Gibson's injury cast a shadow over the game, but the Ducks seized the opportunity, with Frank Vatrano firing a power-play snapshot to put them ahead 2-1 in the second period. However, Evgeni Malkin struck back on a 5-on-3 power play, tying the game at 2-2.

The third period saw Radim Zohorna give the Penguins a 3-2 lead with a backhand near the left post, but Mason McTavish came to the Ducks' rescue, equalizing the score at 3-3 with a splendid wrist shot.

In a thrilling climax, McTavish's late, short-handed breakaway goal secured a 4-3 win for the Ducks, leaving the Penguins and their fans disheartened.