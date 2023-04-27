Jason Zucker landing spots: Three places the Penguins winger could end up this offseason

Jason Zucker could be on the move. As the NHL approaches the 2023 offseason, one player who is set to hit the free-agent market is the Pittsburgh Penguins forward. As one of the top forwards on the Penguins last year, there's vested interest in him resigning in the Steel City, but anything could happen with a new regime coming in.

With his impressive speed and offensive skills, he would make a perfect fit for several other teams, including the Calgary Flames, Vegas Golden Knights, and Buffalo Sabres.

Three teams that could sign Penguins forward Jason Zucker this offseason

#1 - Calgary Flames

Firstly, the Calgary Flames are a team in need of a skilled winger, and Zucker's speed and offensive ability would make him an excellent fit for the team. The Flames have a strong core of players but have been lacking in offensive production in recent years. Zucker has a proven track record of scoring goals and creating scoring opportunities, and his speed would add an exciting dynamic to the Flames' lineup. Additionally, his versatility to play on either wing would provide flexibility for the Flames' coaching staff.

#2 - Vegas Golden Knights

The Vegas Golden Knights are another team that could benefit from Jason Zucker's speed and offensive ability. The Golden Knights have a strong defensive core and a talented group of forwards, but have struggled with consistency in their offensive production. Zucker would bring a reliable scoring touch to the Golden Knights' lineup and could also contribute on special teams. His speed would also fit well with the Golden Knights' fast-paced style of play. Zucker is also the only NHL player who grew up in the Las Vegas area, it would be a fun homecoming story.

#3 Buffalo Sabres

Finally, the Buffalo Sabres could use Jason Zucker's offensive skills to boost their scoring output. The Sabres have a young crop of talented forwards coming up that could use an extra piece to move toward a playoff push, and Zucker's proven track record of scoring goals would be a welcome addition. Additionally, his speed and ability to create scoring opportunities would benefit the Sabres' younger players, who are still developing their offensive games.

Jason Zucker would be a perfect fit for several teams in the NHL, including the Calgary Flames, Vegas Golden Knights, and Buffalo Sabres. With his impressive speed and offensive skills, he would make a significant difference for any team lucky enough to sign him. It will be interesting to see where he ends up in 2023 and how his presence affects the team that signs him.

