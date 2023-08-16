Jeff Petry trade: Did the Canadiens benefit most from Red Wings move?

The Montreal Canadiens made quick work trading Jeff Petry after acquiring him from the Pittsburgh Penguins in a three-team trade.

After being re-acquired, many Habs fans weren't too thrilled, as the ending of his tenure was not practically good and he wasn't popular with the support. With that, many expected the team to trade him, and that's exactly what happened.

Jeff Petry was dealt to the Detroit Red Wings for defenseman Gustav Lindstrom and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2025. Montreal will also retain 50% of Petry's salary, while the fourth-round pick will be the worse pick between the Red Wings and the Boston Bruins.

On paper, the Canadiens didn't get a ton but Lindstrom could turn into a nice developmental piece for Montreal.

Lindstrom is 24 years old and has now played 128 NHL games and has recorded 25 points. At this point of his career, he is more of a bottom-pairing defenseman but fits in nicely with the core group of young defensemen the club has.

Lindstrom is also a player that Montreal believes will fit in well with the team as they think he hasn't played to his ability yet.

Montreal GM Kent Hughes told reporters:

“Our pro guys like him, they feel he’s a smart, puck-moving defenceman that still has a lot of room to grow in his game. I think the number they threw out was he is at about 70 percent of what they believe his potential is.

"He’s a Swedish player and Detroit’s had a lot of success in that country over the years drafting-wise, so we’re hopeful that Gustav can come and add an element to our team, and we’ll see where it takes us."

Jeff Petry's trade also adds cap flexibility for Montreal

A big reason for trading Jeff Petry was also cap flexibility as the Montreal Canadiens were in cap hell entering this season.

Montreal was over the cap and Kent Hughes needed to make some moves. Trading Mike Hoffman, Rem Pitlick, half of Joel Edmundson’s salary along with Petry's cap, Hughes believes that is enough to be cap compliant and allow them to start working on their roster.

When Hughes took the Canadiens job, he said his goal was to move players he felt were handcuffing the roster and he wanted to add flexibility. After this trade, Hughes feels like he has done just that.

Draft capital could lead to other trades

The final reason why the Montreal Canadiens benefited from the Jeff Petry trade is Kent Hughes was able to acquire another pick.

Montreal is now armed with 11 picks in 2024 and 10 picks in 2025, as Kent Hughes has been adding as many picks as possible for a reason.

"I believe that as we accumulate draft capital - and we've used it in the past - it probably gives us a little bit of a luxury to maybe slightly overpay to acquire a player that we want that can help us compete in the window that we believe we can do it in," Hughes said.

Having those picks could all Hughes and Montreal to package them together in a bigger deal, or simply move up in the draft for a player they want.

Regardless, the Jeff Petry trade is a massive win for the Canadiens.

Poll : Did you like the Jeff Petry trade for Montreal? Yes No 0 votes