Jeff Petry: Trade or play? Canadiens face interesting dilemma with former star

The Montreal Canadiens re-acquired defensemen Jeff Petry in a three-team deal over the weekend. Petry played eight seasons in Montreal and was dealt last year to Pittsburgh before being re-acquired.

When the trade was announced, some Canadiens fans were disappointed with the deal, as the team is filled with plenty of young defensemen they could give ice time to. Many wondered if the Montreal Canadiens would look to trade Petry, but it's expected that he will at least start the season with the team.

Why Montreal should at least keep Petry until the trade deadline is simple, Pittsburgh has paid his $3 million bonus and is paying 25% of his salary. Moreover, Petry is still a very good defenseman who could be a good locker-room leader for a Canadiens team that has plenty of young defensemen.

On defense, the Canadiens have five defensemen who are under 30 and three who're 23 or under. Petry could help Kaiden Guhle who looks like he could be a star defenseman in a few years and play an offensive game like Petry. Then, either at the trade deadline this year, next year, or at the draft, Montreal should be looking to deal Petry.

Jeff Petry is still a top-four pairing defenseman, and if Montreal retains a bit of his salary, the Canadiens should get back a solid pick or prospect. Eventually, Petry is a future asset in this trade, as all signs point to the Habs eventually dealing him down the road for something to help with their rebuild. Nevertheless, it's expected that Petry will be on the Montreal Canadien's opening night roster.

Jeff Petry stats

Jeff Petry recorded 31 points last season.

Jeff Petry can be a solid second-line power-play defenseman who can quarterback the power play.

Last year with the Penguins, he played 61 games despite a minor injury but still put up five goals and 26 assists for 31 points. He was also a +2, which showed that he was getting a bit better defensively, as he's a bit of a liability at his own end.

In his eight years with Montreal, Petry played 508 games and recorded 70 goals and 178 assists for 248 points. Nineteen of those goals were on the powerplay.

