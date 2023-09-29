"Jesus, I'm old" - Capitals rookie hilariously reminds Alex Ovechkin of his age

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin was reminded of his age during a funny interview session.

Ovechkin is 38 years old and is set for his 19th NHL season. He has been the face of the league for years, and given that he is still playing at a high level, not many people point to his age.

But, following a Capitals preseason game, Ovechkin was serving as an interpreter for rookie Ivan Miroshnichenko. During the interview, a reporter revealed the rookie was born the same year Ovechkin was drafted into the NHL.

Reacting to this news Alex Ovechkin gave a funny response.

"I was drafted (by the Capitals) when he was one. Jesus, I’m old.”

It was indeed a comical reaction from Alexander Ovechkin, but despite them having a big age gap, the Russian is impressed with Ivan Miroshnichenko.

Against the Detroit Red Wings, Miroshnichenko has recorded two assists and was named the second star of the game. With that, Ovechkin had nothing but praise for Miroshnichenko and fellow rookie Andrew Cristall.

“Two assists, he have pretty good chances. First period was emotional for him, but the second one and third I think he realize what’s happening and I think he played a good game.

“It’s great to see. The boys coming up, ready for camp. I think for them it’s very important to get that experience – with me, Oshie, Backy. It’s good lesson, but little step forward.”

Miroshnichenko was drafted 20th overall by the Capitals in 2022. In 23 games in the KHL last season, he recorded just three goals and one assist for four points.

If the Capitals can get some solid play from rookies, it would be a big boost for Washington and their hopes to make the playoffs.

Alex Ovechkin chasing Wayne Gretzky

Alex Ovechkin enters his 19th NHL season with 822 goals and is chasing Wayne Gretzky for the all-time goals record.

Ovechkin is currently 72 goals back of Gretzky, and at this rate, it does seem like the Russian will break the record.

Last season, Alexander Ovechkin recorded 42 goals, so at that rate, he will only need to play two more seasons which seems likely.

Gretzky has also been vocal in saying Ovechkin has a great chance to break his record, and that is something he is excited about.