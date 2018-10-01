Johansen's 2 goals lead Predators past Hurricanes

Ryan Johansen scored two goals, including the game-deciding strike 21 seconds into overtime, as the Nashville Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 on Sunday in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Johansen opened and closed the scoring. He put the Predators ahead 4:13 into the game.

Craig Smith also scored two goals and added an assist. Kevin Fiala scored as well.

Pekka Rinne stopped 12 of 14 shots in his half of the game before being replaced by Juuse Saros, who made 16 saves.

Justin Williams, Sebastian Aho, Calvin De Haan and Martin Necas scored for Carolina.

Scott Darling started in goal for the Hurricanes and made 17 saves on 20 shots before leaving the game with what the team called a lower-body injury in the second period. Darling was replaced by Petr Mrazek, who finished with 10 saves.

In the second year of a four-year, $16.6 million contract, Darling is competing with Mrazek for the Hurricanes' starting goaltending job.

The game was the preseason finale for both teams. Carolina finished the exhibition season with a 5-0-1 record, while Nashville went 3-3-0.

CAPITALS 5, BLUES 2

Braden Holtby made 23 saves to lift host Washington over St. Louis.

Alex Ovechkin, Brett Connolly, Devante Smith-Pelly, Nic Dowd and T.J. Oshie scored for Washington (3-3-1). Ten Capitals recorded a point in the game, which saw Washington score four goals in the third period.

Robert Thomas and Jordan Schmaltz scored for St. Louis (4-3-0). Jake Allen started for the Blues and made six saves in the first period. He was replaced by Chad Johnson, who made 15 saves on 19 shots in the second and third periods.

Washington right winger Tom Wilson was assessed a 10-minute match penalty for a blindside check to the head of Blues center Oskar Sundqvist 5:22 into the second period. Sundqvist did not return, and there weren't any updates about his condition after the game.