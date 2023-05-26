John Gibson has been part of trade rumors for a couple of years now, but this off-season may finally be the year he is traded.

Gibson is the starting goaltender for the Anaheim Ducks, but with Anaheim in a rebuild, the Ducks don't need to have an All-Star caliber goaltender at this time. With that, Anaheim can look to move him for some assets to help with their rebuild.

If the Ducks do indeed trade Gibson this summer, here are three possible destinations for the starting goaltender.

Goaltender John Gibson's three possible destinations

#1 Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators seem ready to compete but the biggest weak point for them has been goaltending and John Gibson can anchor that.

Gibson has four years left on his deal at $6.4 million per year so his salary won't be an issue to acquire. However, he does have a modified no-trade clause so it would be up to Gibson if he wants to be traded to Ottawa. However, with the Senators having a young core and ready to compete for the Cup, Gibson makes a lot of sense for Ottawa.

Although Ottawa doesn't have their first, second and third-round picks in this year's draft, the Sens can move next year's first and some prospects like Carson Latimer or Cameron O'Neill among others to make it enticing for the Ducks to accept the trade.

#2 Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins only have a year or two left to compete for a Stanley Cup as Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang, and Evgenii Malkin are only getting older, but adding John Gibson would stabilize their goaltending.

Tristan Jarry is a pending free agent and Pittsburgh could opt to let him walk and try and trade for Gibson who is from Pittsburgh, so it seems likely he would waive his no-trade to play for his hometown team.

As well, with Gibson under contract for four more years, Pittsburgh could have him for the next two years and then look to trade him after two years when their core is gone and reacquire some assets for their rebuild.

#3 New Jersey Devils

The New Jersey Devils are already a legit Cup Contender, but their goaltending was a weak point in the playoffs as both Vitek Vanecek and Akira Schmid struggled.

Although both Schmid and Vanecek are under contract next season, one of them could be part of the package going back to Anaheim - likely Schmid as he is 23 and would fit the Ducks' rebuild.

New Jersey is also close to home for Gibson, so it's likely he would waive his no-trade clause as it's a chance for him to win a Cup.

