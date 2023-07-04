John Gibson refutes trade request allegations from Anaheim Ducks via his agent: 'He's a committed supporter'

Anaheim Ducks veteran goaltender John Gibson has become one of the most talked about names in the NHL right now. On Monday, Frank Seravalli reported that Gibson had expressed his desire to leave the Ducks and asked for a trade.

However, later that night, in response to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff's report, John Gibson's agent issued a statement claiming that all rumors surrounding Gibson's future with the Ducks are false and inflammatory.

He said that his agent has not told the Anaheim Ducks that he will not play another game for the club. He said that he is honored to be part of the Ducks team and is a committed supporter of the fan base as well as the Ducks' community.

With a .912 save percentage in his career, Gibson is one of the best goalies right now, and the other teams in the market are closely monitoring his situation. However, he had the worst numbers in his career last season, posting a.899 save percentage and a 3.99 goals-against average.

According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, Gibson informed the Ducks on Monday that he has not stated that he'll refuse to play for the club if a trade for him didn't come.

John Gibson's contract and salary details

Calgary Flames v Anaheim Ducks

Gibson was the 39th overall pick for the Anaheim Ducks during the 2011 NHL draft and has been with the club ever since. He made his league debut with the Ducks during the 2013-14 season.

As per CapFriendly, John Gibson signed an eight-year contract worth $51,200,000 with the Anaheim Ducks on August 4, 2018. His contract includes a cap hit of $6.4 million and he will earn the same amount as salary for the 2023-24 season.

The veteran goaltender is entering the fifth year of his eight-year contract, which includes a $6.4 million salary cap hit. Throughout his NHL career, which spans over 10 seasons, Gibson has signed a total of three contracts worth $60,875,000. He'll become an unrestricted free agent (UFA) at the end of the 2026-27 season.

Gibson has appeared in 431 games and has a record of 180-179-59 with a goals-against-average of 2.83 and a save percentage of .912.

