John Klingberg landing spots: Three places the top offensive defenseman could go in free agency

John Klingberg could be playing for his third team within a year. As the 2023 NHL free agency approaches, Klingberg is among the top players expected to hit the market.

The Minnesota Wild defenseman is likely to attract interest from several teams, including the Minnesota Wild, but here are three more potential landing spots where he could fit in perfectly:

#1. Seattle Kraken

The Kraken will be looking to continue building a solid defensive corps as they prepare for their third season in the NHL. With his offensive prowess and veteran leadership, John Klingberg could be a valuable addition to the team.

The Kraken already have Vince Dunn, who has been electric this season, but adding Klingberg would give the Kraken blue line that much more firepower. With the ability to log heavy minutes and contribute to the power play, Klingberg could anchor the Kraken's blue line for years to come.

#2. Nashville Predators

The Predators have a history of strong defensive play and John Klingberg could be the missing piece to their puzzle. They'll have cap space and his ability to move the puck up the ice and make plays could complement the Predators' defensive style of play. With the departure of Mattias Ekholm, adding Klingberg would provide some stability to the Predators' defense.

#3. Washington Capitals

The Capitals have always been a contender in the Eastern Conference, but their defensive core has been aging in recent years. Klingberg could provide a much-needed injection of offensive talent to the Capitals' blue line.

He would also be able to contribute to the Capitals' potent power play, which has been one of the best in the league over the past few years. Just imagine a power play with Ovechkin and Klingberg. Good luck to the rest of the NHL.

What John Klingberg would bring to any team that signs him

John Klingberg has established himself as a top defenseman in the NHL. His offensive skills are undeniable, but he is also reliable on his own end of the ice, making him a valuable asset to any team.

The Seattle Kraken, Nashville Predators, and Washington Capitals are just a few potential landing spots where he could fit in perfectly and contribute to the team's success for years to come.

