×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Johnson powers Lightning past Blackhawks 4-2

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    24 Nov 2018, 08:48 IST
AP Image

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored twice, Nikita Kucherov had three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Friday night.

Ryan Callahan and Brayden Point also scored for Tampa Bay, which improved to 13-0-2 in the past 15 regular-season meetings with Chicago. Louis Domingue stopped 30 shots.

The Lightning (16-6-1) remained on top of the Atlantic Division, one point ahead of Buffalo.

Artem Anisimov and Jonathan Toews scored for Chicago (8-10-5), which dropped to 2-4-2 under new coach Jeremy Colliton. Corey Crawford finished with 25 saves.

Johnson scored twice in the first period, including 29 seconds into the game with an open shot from the slot. He scored his ninth of the season at 7:15, converting a quick one-timer off a feed from Brayden Point.

Point made it 3-0 at the 10:05 mark with his 15th goal. After Chicago responded with Anisimov's first goal since Oct. 27, Callahan capped the wild first period with his first goal since Oct. 21, also against Chicago.

Toews got his 11th with 1:11 left in the second period, but the Blackhawks came up empty on two power-play chances in the third.

NOTES: Lightning D Anton Stralman (upper body) and LW Ondrej Palat (lower body) remained out with injuries. Both are skating with the team and considered day to day. . Chicago rookie D Henri Jokiharju, second on the team with 10 assists, was a healthy scratch for the first time this season. ... Kucherov extended his point streak to five games. He has two goals and 10 assists in that span. ... Toews extended his point streak to six games.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At the Florida Panthers on Saturday.

Lightning: Host the New Jersey Devils on Sunday.

Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Evgenii Dadonov rallies Panthers past Lightning 3-2
RELATED STORY
Lightning beat Blackhawks 6-3, take 33 shots in 2nd
RELATED STORY
Lightning have 33-shot 2nd period, beat Blackhawks 6-3
RELATED STORY
Johnson scores 3 goals, Lightning beat Hurricanes 4-2
RELATED STORY
Kane, Saad lead Blackhawks past Ducks 3-1
RELATED STORY
Zucker's OT goal gives Wild 4-3 comeback win vs. Blackhawks
RELATED STORY
Cullen powers Penguins past Blue Jackets
RELATED STORY
Capitals win 3rd straight game, top Blackhawks 4-2
RELATED STORY
Petersen, Kings defeat Blackhawks 2-1 in shootout
RELATED STORY
Draisaitl powers Oilers past Predators 5-3
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us