Jonathan Bernier once mistook Nobel Peace Prize winner Nelson Mandela to be a hockey player and was later embarrassed

In an unfortunate gaffe, Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jonathan Bernier found himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons over the weekend. During a special tribute event commemorating the first anniversary of Nelson Mandela's passing, Bernier mistakenly referred to the revered anti-apartheid revolutionary and Nobel Peace Prize laureate as one of his favorite athletes.

In an interview, Bernier stated,

"He is one of the most known athletes in the world and a lot of impact in any kind of sport that he did. Even playing hockey, everyone knows him. From being the type of person he was off the ice and on the ice. But you know he changed a lot while he was with us. He's a tremendous guy."

However, Nelson Mandela's legacy as a global symbol of justice and equality lies far beyond the realm of athletics. His monumental contributions to the struggle against apartheid and his enduring advocacy for peace and human rights have left an indelible mark on the world.

Swift backlash followed Jonathan Bernier's inadvertent mix-up, as social media users and fans expressed their incredulity at the misconception. A viral tweet humorously quipped, "The voodoo made him say it!"

Bernier promptly recognized his error and offered a heartfelt apology after his team's victory over the Vancouver Canucks. He expressed,

"I'm embarrassed. I didn't mean to offend him, his legacy. I got flustered with the red carpet and I was nervous. I think everyone makes mistakes and that was me that night," as reported by The Toronto Star.

The event featured notable sports figures and aimed to celebrate Mandela's lasting impact on sport and society, raising funds for the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the charity Giants of Africa. Despite the mix-up, Bernier's presence was driven by his commitment to helping children in need. As he put it, "Any cause for children, I'm always up for it."

This incident serves as a reminder that even public figures can unintentionally stumble, but Bernier's apology underscores the importance of acknowledging and rectifying such mistakes with humility.

Jonathan Bernier hangs up his skates after 14 NHL seasons

Jonathan Bernier has officially ended his NHL journey, retiring after a commendable 14-season career. With stints at the Kings, Maple Leafs, Ducks, Avalanche, Red Wings, and Devils, the 35-year-old goaltender notched a 165-163-40 record, including 18 shutouts. His career boasts a 2.78 GAA and a .912 save percentage across 404 regular-season games.

Sadly, Jonathan Bernier's final season with the Devils was marred by a hip injury, preventing him from taking the ice in the 2022-23 season. His retirement marks the conclusion of a career marked by dedication and contribution to the world of professional hockey.