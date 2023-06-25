Jordan Staal contract: How much is Carolina Hurricanes captain's extension worth?

Jordan Staal, the skilled Canadian ice hockey center and captain of the Carolina Hurricanes, has maintained his commitment to the team by re-signing with CAR.

The details of his new four-year contract have been revealed, totaling $11.6 million with an average annual value (AAV) of $2.9 million. Let's take a closer look at the breakdown of the deal:

Year 1: Staal will receive a salary of $3.45 million.

Year 2: His salary for the second year will amount to $3.41 million.

Year 3: Staal's salary in the third year of the contract will be $2.65 million.

Year 4: The final year of the deal includes a salary of $775,000, accompanied by a signing bonus of $1.315 million.

Jordan Staal has established himself as a premier penalty-killer and a vital presence on the Hurricanes' roster. Known for his exceptional defensive skills and ability to score and create shorthanded goals, Staal carries a lot of significance for the team.

In 2007, Staal made history by becoming the youngest player ever to score a hat trick in the NHL at the age of 18 years and 153 days. This achievement further highlighted his immense talent and potential in the league.

With Jordan Staal staying with the Hurricanes for the next four years, Carolina fans can look forward to his continued leadership, defensive and offensive contributions.

Jordan Staal's impressive hockey journey

Jordan Staal's professional hockey journey commenced in 2006 when he was chosen by the Pittsburgh Penguins as the second overall pick in the NHL draft. In his rookie season, he wasted no time making an impact, tallying 29 goals and 42 points in 81 games.

At the tender age of 18 years and 41 days, Staal made history by becoming the youngest player to score two shorthanded goals in a single game. He achieved this remarkable feat.

In 2009, Staal and the Penguins triumphantly hoisted the Stanley Cup, with Staal making valuable contributions of nine points (four goals, five assists) in 24 playoff games.

In 2012, after six successful seasons with the Penguins, Staal was traded to the Carolina Hurricanes, where he had the opportunity to play alongside his older brother, Eric Staal, who had been drafted by the Hurricanes in 2003. Swiftly adapting to his new team, Staal secured a 10-year, $60 million contract a mere eight days following the trade.

Throughout his career, Jordan Staal has showcased his versatility on the ice, excelling in both the center and wing positions. He has also established himself as a dependable two-way player, consistently making valuable contributions to both offensive and defensive aspects of the game.

The Staal brothers have collectively experienced success in the NHL. Eric Staal, the eldest among the siblings, represented the Hurricanes until 2016, while Marc Staal currently serves as a defenseman for the New York Rangers. Jared Staal, the youngest of the brothers, had a brief stint with the Hurricanes, playing two games during the 2012-13 season.

