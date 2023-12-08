Joseph Woll Replacements: Prospective Toronto Maple Leafs starting goalie after injury to netminder 

The Toronto Maple Leafs faced a setback during Thursday's game against the Ottawa Senators as goaltender Joseph Woll left the ice with an apparent left leg injury. Woll, who has been a stabilizing force in the Maple Leafs goaltending lineup, left the game with a 3-2 lead after making 29 saves on 31 shots. With uncertainty surrounding Joseph Woll's availability, the Maple Leafs may need to explore alternative options between the pipes.

Here are three potential replacements:

Maple Leafs Goaltending Woes: Assessing potential replacements for injured Joseph Woll

#1. Martin Jones

One immediate option for the Maple Leafs is goaltender Martin Jones, who is already on the roster. However, relying solely on Jones for the remainder of the season may not be the ideal solution. Jones has struggled with inconsistency over the past half-decade, making it questionable whether he can provide the long-term stability that the Maple Leafs need in goal.

#2. Elvis Merzlikins

As the Columbus Blue Jackets' season heads south, Elvis Merzlikins could be a viable trade option for the Maple Leafs. The Latvian goaltender has shown flashes of brilliance in the past and could benefit from a change of scenery. With Columbus potentially open to dealing assets, acquiring Merzlikins might offer Toronto the goaltending boost they need. However, the Maple Leafs would need to carefully assess the cost and whether Merzlikins can seamlessly integrate into their system.

#3. Jake Allen

Another potential option for the Maple Leafs is Jake Allen, currently with the Montreal Canadiens. While Allen does carry a substantial contract, he could provide an instant upgrade in the net. Moving from a rival like Montreal to Toronto might be an intriguing proposition for Allen, and the Maple Leafs could benefit from his experience and proven performance. The financial aspect of Allen's contract would need consideration, but if Toronto is willing to make the investment, Allen could prove to be a valuable asset.

In the wake of Joseph Woll's injury, the Maple Leafs find themselves at a crossroads in their goaltending situation. The decision on a replacement will require a delicate balance between immediate needs and long-term considerations.

Whether they choose to rely on internal options like Martin Jones or explore the trade market for talents like Merzlikins or Allen, the Maple Leafs will need to act swiftly to maintain their competitive edge in the highly contested North Division. As the trade deadline looms, Toronto's goaltending situation will undoubtedly be closely monitored by fans and analysts alike.