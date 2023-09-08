Kasperi Kapanen trade: Will St. Louis Blues look to ship forward charged with aggraved drunk driving in Finland?

The recent news surrounding St. Louis Blues forward Kasperi Kapanen has brought attention to a legal issue that has raised questions about his future with the team.

Kapanen, a talented forward known for his speed and scoring ability, has found himself entangled in allegations of aggravated drunk driving, as reported by Finland's national broadcaster, Yle. These charges stem from an incident that occurred following his tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2023 season, just before the trade deadline.

Upon learning of these allegations, Blues president and general manager Doug Armstrong wasted no time in addressing the situation. In a statement, Armstrong expressed his disappointment regarding Kapanen's lapse in judgment and made it clear that the team takes the matter seriously. He stated:

"I have spoken with him and his agent. We are disappointed in his lapse of judgment and are entrusting him to make the necessary changes to avoid putting himself in a similar situation in the future."

It's worth noting that, as of now, there are no indications that the St. Louis Blues are actively seeking to trade Kasperi Kapanen, void his contract, or initiate a buyout. Instead, the team and Kapanen himself seem committed to addressing the issue internally and working towards a resolution that aligns with both the player's personal development and the organization's values.

Kasperi Kapanen's presence on the ice has been a notable one, contributing to the Blues' efforts with his skill and versatility. In the 2022-23 season, he logged 23 games, tallying 8 goals and 6 assists, accumulating a total of 14 points.

Considering his performance, if the Blues opted to part ways with Kapanen, there would be several teams looking to sign him. He is a fine player and there are several teams like the Ducks, Wild, and Blue Jackets with significant cap space.

More on the situation surrounding Kasperi Kapanen and his statement

The situation surrounding Kasperi Kapanen is not immune to legal issues and personal challenges.

In a statement from the team, Kapanen expressed remorse for his actions and took full responsibility for his behavior.

"Last month, I made an unacceptable error in judgment and take full responsibility for my actions," Kapanen said.

He added:

"I offer my apologies to my family, the Blues organization, my teammates and the fans. I understand the severity of my mistake and am committed to doing everything I can to earn back their trust."

As the St. Louis Blues navigate this complex and sensitive matter, the focus remains on supporting Kapanen in making positive changes and ensuring that his actions align with the values and expectations of the team.