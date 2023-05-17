Kevin Shattenkirk Landing spots: Three places where the veteran defenseman could end up

Will Kevin Shattenkirk be on the move again? As the 2023 NHL free agency period approaches, one player who stands out as a potential game-changer is Kevin Shattenkirk of the Anaheim Ducks.

With his experience, skill set, and leadership qualities, Shattenkirk would be a perfect fit for the Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins, or Edmonton Oilers. Let's delve into why these teams should pursue him.

Where will Kevin Shattenkirk go in free agency?

Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals have consistently been a playoff contender, but they have faced defensive challenges in recent years. Adding Kevin Shattenkirk would bolster their blue line and enhance their chances of another deep postseason run. Shattenkirk's offensive prowess and power-play expertise would be a significant asset to the Capitals' already potent lineup.

His ability to quarterback the power play and contribute offensively from the back end would complement the team's talented forwards. Moreover, Shattenkirk's experience as a Stanley Cup champion with the St. Louis Blues would bring valuable leadership and playoff experience to the Capitals. These experiences make him an ideal addition to their roster.

Pittsburgh Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins are no strangers to success, having won multiple Stanley Cups in recent years. However, their defensive depth has been of concern. Kevin Shattenkirk's arrival would address this issue and provide a boost to the Penguins' defensive core. Shattenkirk's offensive instincts, smooth skating, and accurate shot would add another dynamic dimension to the Penguins' attack, especially on the power play.

Furthermore, his ability to move the puck efficiently and contribute in transition would complement the Penguins' speedy style of play. With his playoff experience and overall skill set, Shattenkirk would fit seamlessly into the Penguins' system and strengthen their chances of another championship run.

Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers boast one of the most dynamic offensive duos in the NHL with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. However, their blue line has often been a weak point, even after acquiring Mattias Ekholm. Shattenkirk's arrival would bring stability and offensive production to the Oilers' defense.

Shattenkirk's ability to generate offense from the back end, along with his accurate shot and strong puck-moving skills, would provide much-needed support for the Oilers' star forwards. Additionally, Shattenkirk's experience and leadership would be invaluable in helping Edmonton take the next step in their playoff aspirations. His arrival would significantly enhance the Oilers' chances of success.

Kevin Shattenkirk's skill set, experience, and leadership qualities make him an enticing free agent target for the Washington Capitals, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Edmonton Oilers. Each team would benefit from his offensive contributions, power-play expertise, and playoff experience, solidifying their chances of achieving success in the upcoming seasons.

