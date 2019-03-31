×
Kings beat Blackhawks 3-2 on Doughty's power-play goal in OT

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    31 Mar 2019, 11:00 IST
AP Image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Doughty scored a power-play goal with 11.6 seconds remaining in overtime and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Saturday night.

Michael Amadio and Austin Wagner each had a goal in regulation, and Jack Campbell made 33 saves for the Kings.

Erik Gustafsson and Alex DeBrincat scored for the Blackhawks, who pulled within six points of Colorado for the second wild card in the Western Conference with four games remaining. Corey Crawford made 26 saves.

Doughty buried a slap shot at 4:48 after Jonathan Toews was whistled for holding Anze Kopitar in a frantic overtime that featured quality scoring chances for both teams.

Amadio tied it at 2 at 15:05 of the third with a wrist shot from the high slot after the Blackhawks went back in front 2-1 at 3:09 of the period on a slap shot from the blue line by Gustafsson.

DeBrincat gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead 1:38 into the second period by scoring for the third time in two games. DeBrincat wanted to chip the puck over to Patrick Kane on the rush, but Alec Martinez's attempt at a breakup sent the puck right back to DeBrincat at the near post for his 41st goal of the season.

Wagner tied it at 1 at 16:05, showing off his speed by racing past Blackhawks defensemen Carl Dahlstrom and Connor Murphy for a breakaway and burying a wrist shot into the top netting.

NOTES: Blackhawks C David Kampf did not return after being struck in the face by a puck while killing a penalty in the first period. ... Blackhawks F Drake Caggiula played for the first time since sustaining a concussion on Feb. 27 that caused him to miss 13 games. ... Kings F Ilya Kovalchuk was a healthy scratch for the sixth straight game. Coach Willie Desjardins expects Kovalchuk will play during the final four games of the season.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Visit the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night.

Kings: Host the Calgary Flames on Monday night.

