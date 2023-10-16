Kirby Dach injury update: Canadiens announce "significant" change on $13,450,000 centre's availability

Kirby Dach, who signed a lucrative four-year, $13,450,000 contract with the Montreal Canadiens on September 7, 2022, is now facing a significant setback.

The Montreal Canadiens delivered the sobering update on a Monday, revealing that Dach is sidelined for the long term due to a substantial injury. This blow came after he left Saturday's game with a lower-body injury, leaving fans and the organization concerned about his well-being.

Dach, a player who grappled with various injuries throughout his 58 games last season, is no stranger to setbacks.

The Athletics' Arpon Basu tweeted:

"Kirby Dach has a “significant” injury and it won’t be short-term, per Canadiens. Still doing a diagnosis for a more precise timeline, but obvious will be out a while."

However, the circumstances surrounding this particular injury are tied to a forceful hit into the boards by Jarred Tinordi. Despite the physical challenges, Dach managed to contribute two assists this season before his unfortunate exit from the game.

For the time being, the Canadiens have refrained from making any immediate roster changes, and Michael Pezzetta stands ready as an extra forward on the NHL roster. If a decision to recall another player is on the horizon, they have the opportunity to do so, as the Laval Rocket doesn't have games scheduled until Wednesday and Friday later this week.

Adding to the Canadiens' injury concerns, Dach wasn't the sole forward to fall victim to misfortune on that fateful Saturday. During the Rocket's game on the same day, Emil Heineman had to leave the match after an unfortunate collision with an official, and he did not return. His condition is also under evaluation, which further compounds the team's worries.

More from Habs Head coach on Kirby Dach

In light of Kirby Dach's absence, head coach Martin St-Louis has already put the gears in motion to adapt to this challenging situation. One notable shift is the move of Alex Newhook to the center position, a crucial change in response to Dach's injury.

Recently Head coach Martin St-Louis said he spoke with Dach last night:

"He's definitely disappointed. It's hard; second game of the season and all the time you put in to build yourself up for this - it's hard."

Dach's career spans five seasons, accumulating a total of 99 points in 212 games and six playoff points in nine appearances.

When will Kirby Dach return?

The team is diligently working on diagnosing the injury, but as of now, a specific timeline for his recovery remains elusive. Meanwhile, The Habs management is keeping an eye on Kirby Dach's recovery process and eagerly awaits his return to the rink.