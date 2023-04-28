Kirill Kaprizov scoring slump: Minnesota Wild star forward speaks on what he has to do to get the Wild past Game 6

Kirill Kaprizov had a stellar season with the Minnesota Wild, finishing as the team's top scorer despite the forward missing a significant amount of time with injury. However, he has struggled in the playoffs against the Dallas Stars, scoring just one goal in the series so far and going four games without a point.

Kirill Kaprizov playoff point slump: How can the star Minnesota Wild forward get out of his scoring rut as the Wild face elimination tonight?

Kirill Kaprizov's struggles have been a major factor in the Wild's precarious position, facing elimination before game six in St. Paul tonight. The 26-year-old Russian forward has shown flashes of brilliance throughout the series, but has been unable to convert on many scoring opportunities.

To get out of his slump, Kaprizov needs to stay focused and maintain his confidence. He has shown that he has the ability to make plays and score goals, but he needs to be patient and wait for his opportunities. He can't let the pressure of the playoffs get to him and force him to make mistakes.

"For me personally, obviously, it's a bit frustrating but I'm confident this next game I should break through and be able to help out the team and do more on my end," Kaprizov said.

"I think there's definitely some responsibility on my end to play better," Kaprizov said. "Of course I feel that. Of course I feel that I need to perform better. But it's not something I want to dwell on and it's not something I want to think about. It's not going to make it better. I've got to go out there and I've got to play my game. If I do that I think it'll turn and the goals will come."

In addition to maintaining his confidence, Kirill Kaprizov needs to be more aggressive on the ice. He has been too passive at times, waiting for the play to come to him instead of going after the puck. He needs to use his speed and skill to create scoring chances and put pressure on the Dallas Stars' defense.

Kirill Kaprizov also needs to get more support from his teammates. The Wild have struggled to generate offense in the series, and Kaprizov can't do it all on his own. His linemates and the rest of the team need to step up and help him create scoring chances. In the Minnesota Wild's most impressive win, Game 3, Kaprizov didn't register a point, but was instrumental in creating offense on his line, which led to Mats Zuccarello registering a multi-goal game.

"In moments like this, you got to find open guys," Kaprizov explained. "You got to find your fellow teammates, do the dirty work, get the dirty goal, grind through and if I do the little things right, if I do the little things correctly, usually the other stuff, the goals, the pretty goals start coming and you start playing the game you want to play."

In the end, Kirill Kaprizov is a talented player who has the ability to turn things around for the Wild. He just needs to stay focused, maintain his confidence, and be more aggressive on the ice. If he can do that, he could help lead the Wild to victory in game six and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Poll : 0 votes