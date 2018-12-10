×
Koskinen, McDavid help Oilers beat Flames 1-0

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    10 Dec 2018, 10:36 IST
AP Image

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Mikko Koskinen made 24 saves in his third shutout of the season and Connor McDavid scored the only goal as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames 1-0 on Sunday.

The Oilers have won three straight and have gone 6-1-0 in their last seven games.

The Flames had a five-game winning streak snapped, and are 9-2-1 in their last 12 outings.

David Rittich made 29 saves in a losing effort for Calgary.

Edmonton got going 12 minutes into the opening period with some nice passing by the top line. Alex Chiasson fed McDavid at the side of the net and the Oilers' captain sent his 16th goal of the season past Flames goalie David Rittich.

The Oilers came out flying in the second, but Rittich made huge breakaway saves on Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Leon Draisaitl.

Calgary looked to have tied it up midway through the middle period, but Anthony Peluso was flagged with goaltender interference on Koskinen after the video review.

McDavid came close to adding another goal on the power play with four minutes left in the third, but rang his shot off the crossbar.

NOTES: It was the second of four meetings between the Alberta rivals with Calgary scoring three third-period goals in a come-from-behind 4-2 victory on Nov. 17. . The Flames were without a couple of key players as forward Mikael Backlund is out with a concussion, while defenseman Mark Giordano was serving part of a two-game suspension for kneeing Minnesota's Mikko Koivu.

UP NEXT

Flames: Host Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Oilers: At Colorado on Tuesday.

