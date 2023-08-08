Kyle Dubas reveals his pursuit of Erik Karlsson stretched back to days as Leafs GM

Pittsburgh Penguins' president and general manager, Kyle Dubas, has finally secured the services of highly acclaimed defenseman Erik Karlsson. The deal, orchestrated in a three-team transaction involving the San Jose Sharks and the Montreal Canadiens, comes after months of speculation surrounding Karlsson's potential move.

Dubas, who recently took the helm of the Penguins' organization, spoke about the signing during a press conference. He said that his interest in Karlsson dated back to his tenure at the Toronto Maple Leafs:

"It was a fairly lengthy process that goes back to my previous employment."

Karlsson, a recipient of the Norris Trophy for the third time after a remarkable 101-point season, had been the subject of numerous trade discussions.

The move to acquire Karlsson, despite his $11.5 million salary cap, underscores Dubas' commitment to bolstering the Penguins' defensive lineup. This pursuit was further justified by the retention of $1.5 million per year by the San Jose Sharks, making the deal financially feasible for the Penguins.

In an interview with Swedish news outlet Expressen, Erik Karlsson revealed that the Penguins, alongside the Maple Leafs and Hurricanes, had shown keen interest in his talents.

With Dubas' persistent pursuit finally paying off, the hockey world awaits the impact Karlsson will bring to the Penguins' blue line and the potential reconfiguration of the league's power dynamics.

Erik Karlsson's legacy intertwined with the Penguins

Erik Karlsson's legacy has always been intricately woven with the Penguins. From his unforgettable emergence on the NHL scene against Pittsburgh in 2010 to the achilles injury caused by a Penguins player's skate in 2013, his journey has been marked by pivotal moments against this team.

His incredible return from that injury, playing through adversity and even leading the Senators to the conference final in 2017, added to the legend. Despite his brilliance, a Stanley Cup eluded Karlsson during his tenure in Ottawa.

Now, at 33, he joins the Penguins, hoping to replicate Raymond Bourque's late-career Stanley Cup victory.