Kyle Palmieri has 3rd straight 2-goal game, Devils win

Associated Press
NEWS
News
15 Oct 2018, 07:39 IST
AP Image

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored two goals for the third straight game and the New Jersey Devils rallied from their first deficits of the season to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Sunday.

Jean-Sebastien Dea capped the two-goal, third-period outburst with the winner at 3:25. Keith Kinkaid made 37 saves to help the Devils open 3-0 for the second straight year.

Joe Pavelski and Timo Meier scored for the Sharks in the final game of a five-game trip.

Palmieri, who had 24 goals last season, scored on a rebound in the crease 37 seconds into the third period to tie it. After Kinkaid made a save in close minutes later, Dea stuffed a loose puck into the net after Jones let a shot by former Sharks defenseman Mirco Mueller slip between his pads.

DUCKS 3, BLUES 2.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ben Street and Andrew Cogliano scored third-period goals, and Ryan Miller made 29 saves in Anaheim's comeback victory over St. Louis.

Jakob Silfverberg also scored for the Ducks. Alexander Steen and Tyler Bozak scored for the Blues and Chad Johnson made 28 saves in his St. Louis debut.

JETS 3, HURRICANES 1

WINNPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Bryan Little broke a tie with 2:09 left and Winnipeg beat Carolina to open a six-game homestand.

Patrick Laine opened the scoring for the Jets at 4:14 of the third period, and Kyle Connor added an empty-net goal with a second left. Backup goalie Laurent Brossoit stopped 42 shots for the victory, allowing only Micheal Ferland's tying goal.

National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
