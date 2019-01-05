×
Larkin's overtime goal sends Red Wings past Predators 4-3

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    05 Jan 2019, 09:08 IST
AP Image

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored with 24.9 seconds left in overtime as the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Nashville Predators 4-3 Friday night and snapped a six-game winless streak.

Andreas Athanasiou, Thomas Vanek and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for Detroit, which had gone 0-4-2 in its last six games. Jimmy Howard stopped 27 shots.

Defenseman P.K. Subban, Craig Smith and Ryan Johansen scored for Nashville. Pekka Rinne made 35 saves.

Larkin beat Rinne with a backhander from the slot as he cut in from the left point. It was Larkin's 18th goal.

Johansen tied it 3-3 with 1:16 left in regulation and Rinne pulled for the extra attacker. Johansen's eighth goal of the season came on a shot from the left circle.

Bertuzzi gave the Red Wings a 3-2 lead with 8:03 left in the third period. He tapped in a backhand goal-mouth pass from Gustav Nyquist after a turnover by Subban deep in his own zone.

Vanek, playing in his 1,000th career game, tied it at 2, with 6:25 left in the second period. It was Vanek's seventh goal.

Athanasiou put the Red Wings on the board 4:24 into the second with his 15th goal.

Smith gave the Predators a 2-0 lead 3:01 into the middle period with his 15th goal.

It appeared that defenseman Anthony Bitetto had given Nashville a 3-2 lead with 5:15 left in the second period. But Detroit challenged goaltender interference and the goal was overturned.

Subban gave Nashville a 1-0 lead with 2:24 left in the first period with his third goal.

The Predators did not get their first shot of the game until less than seven minutes remained in the opening period. The Red Wings had 10 shots at that point.

NOTES: Detroit RW Anthony Mantha returned after missing 15 games with a broken hand. ... Vanek was saluted during a stoppage of play in the first period. ... LW Phillip Di Giuseppe made his Nashville debut after being claimed on waivers from Carolina on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Nashville: Visits Montreal on Saturday.

Detroit: Hosts Washington on Sunday.

