"There's two Kings in L.A.": LeBron James had to be corrected when he called Vegas' NHL team the Kings

LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes, not only in the NBA but the entire world, and he is looking forward to owning an NBA team in the future. He said Las Vegas would be his ideal location to create an NBA franchise.

In an interview after the 2023 NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah, James said Vegas was an exciting prospect for an NBA franchise and already housed many successful professional sports teams. He cited the Las Vegas Aces from the WNBA and the Las Vegas Raiders from the NFL as examples. He also mistakenly mentioned the Kings instead of the Vegas Golden Knights:

"Vegas is a really cool city doing great things in sports these days. You have the Aces, the Raiders, you got the Kings there, the hockey team. They're doing a lot of great things down there."

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi LeBron James said he’d love to own an NBA team in Las Vegas at some point and says “Vegas is a really cool city doing great things in sports these days” but had to be corrected when he called Vegas’ NHL team the Kings.



“The Kings are in L.A., right? There’s two Kings in L.A.” LeBron James said he’d love to own an NBA team in Las Vegas at some point and says “Vegas is a really cool city doing great things in sports these days” but had to be corrected when he called Vegas’ NHL team the Kings.“The Kings are in L.A., right? There’s two Kings in L.A.” https://t.co/UAGW3BOCqs

James was promptly corrected by the journalists in the room when he asked, "It's not the Kings, is it?" The room replied, "It's the Golden Knights."

Nicknamed The King, LeBron quickly corrected himself and said that the Kings are based out of LA and added that Los Angeles has two Kings.

“The Kings are in L.A., right? There’s two Kings in L.A.”

LeBron James is a part-owner of an NHL team

In March 2021, James joined Fenway Sports Group as a partner, giving him an ownership stake in its subsidiaries, including the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool Football Club.

In November of the same year, Fenway Sports Group signed a deal with owners Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle, giving the multinational conglomerate a controlling interest in the Penguins. The deal made LeBron James a part-owner of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Also Read: How can LeBron James become an NHL champion?

The Pittsburgh Penguins are five-time Stanley Cup champions. Their last championship was in 2016-17. They're in fifth position in the NHL Metropolitan Division and are on course to make a playoff run. Their star player and captain Sidney Crosby is leading the team in points (60), goals (24), and assists (36). Evgeni Malkin is just behind the 35-year-old veteran with 50 points.

It will be a very challenging task for the Penguins, but if they win the 2022-23 Stanley Cup Championship, it will not only make it their sixth time winning the Cup but also their part-owner LeBron James, an NHL champion.

Poll : 0 votes