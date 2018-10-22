×
Lightning have 33-shot 2nd period, rout Blackhawks

Associated Press
7   //    22 Oct 2018, 07:32 IST
AP Image

CHICAGO (AP) — Brayden Point had a goal and two assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning peppered the Chicago Blackhawks with 33 shots in a three-goal second period in a 6-3 victory Sunday night.

The 33 shots are the most in a period since 1997-98, when shots by period became an official NHL statistic.

Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman each had a goal and assist, and Anthony Cirelli and Yanni Gourde also scored as Tampa Bay fired a team-record 55 shots. Ryan Callahan added an empty-netter with 2:05 left.

Blackhawks rookie Alexandre Fortin scored his first NHL goal to tie it late in the first. David Kampf and Nick Schmaltz scored late in the third period for Chicago.

FLAMES 4, RANGERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau and Garnet Hathaway each scored twice, backup goalie David Rittich made 44 saves and Calgary beat New York.

Rittich, an undrafted 26-year-old goaltender from the Czech Republic, allowed only Mika Zibanejad's power-play goal in the third period.

