Lightning top Golden Knights 3-2, improve to 6-0-1 in last 7

LAS VEGAS (AP) — J.T. Miller scored his third goal of the season, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 29 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Friday.

Tyler Johnson and Brayden Point also scored for Tampa Bay. The Lightning are 6-0-1 in their last seven to improve to 7-1-1.

Shea Theodore and William Karlsson scored for Vegas, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 20 saves.

Ten games into their inaugural season, Vegas was 8-2-0. It didn't lose its fifth game until Nov. 7. Now, the defending Western Conference champions are 4-5-1 and sixth in the Pacific Division.

JETS 2, RED WINGS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Defenseman Dustin Byfuglien got his 500th career point when he snapped a tie with 6:45 left, and Winnipeg beat Detroit.

Winnipeg won for the fourth time in five games. Kyle Connor scored in the second period, and Laurent Brossoit stopped 27 shots.

Andreas Athanasiou scored for Detroit and Jimmy Howard made 38 saves. Red Wings defenseman Mike Green made his season debut after recovering from a virus that attacked his liver.

HURRICANES 4, SHARKS 3, SO

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brock McGinn scored in regulation and had the lone shootout goal in Carolina's victory over San Jose.

Carolina outshot San Jose 23-6 from start of the second period to the midpoint of the third and finished with a 41-23 edge. It was the first time the Sharks had been outshot this season.

McGinn, Teuvo Teravainen and Dougie Hamilton scored for Carolina in the second period, and Teravainen assisted on Hamilton's goal. Antti Suomela, Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl scored for the Sharks.

Petr Mrazek made 20 saves for Carolina, and Aaron Dell stopped 38 saves for San Jose.