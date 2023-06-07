Lionel Messi once met Alex Ovechkin who called it 'once in a lifetime opportunity to meet the best player' in soccer

In a remarkable meeting of sports icons, Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin found himself in awe of soccer superstar Lionel Messi. The encounter took place in 2018 at Fed Ex Field in Landover, Md., where Messi was preparing for Argentina's friendly match against El Salvador.

Alongside Ovechkin stood his teammate Evgeny Kuznetsov and former Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III, creating a star-studded gathering.

For Ovechkin, who is accustomed to meeting fans who admire him, this meeting with Lionel Messi was a dream come true.

Speaking to Monumental Network, he expressed his admiration for the soccer legend, acknowledging Messi's status as one of the best athletes in the world. Ovechkin's appreciation extended to Kuznetsov as well, who shared the honor of being in the presence of Messi.

Ovechkin recognized the significance of the moment, referring to it as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet the current best player in soccer."

Messi, at the age of 27, was dominating La Liga with an impressive tally of 32 goals in 28 games for FC Barcelona. Meanwhile, Ovechkin, 29 at the time, was making waves in the NHL with 47 goals in 73 games for the Washington Capitals. His exceptional performance put him on track to potentially secure the Rocket Richard Trophy as the league's leading goal-scorer.

As an ardent Barcelona fan and Messi enthusiast, he regarded the encounter as a tremendous honor. Comparing Messi's stature to legendary athletes like Michael Jordan, Mark Messier, and Wayne Gretzky, Ovechkin emphasized the magnitude of meeting such an esteemed figure.

Eager to commemorate the occasion, Ovechkin presented Messi with a signed No. 8 Capitals jersey, symbolizing the mutual respect shared between the two sporting greats.

Excited about the encounter, Ovechkin promptly shared a photo of himself with Lionel Messi on Twitter, accompanied by the caption:

"Just wow!!! The best!!!!!! Leo Messi!!!!"

Alex Ovechkin @ovi8 Just wow !!! the best !!!!! Leo Messi !!!!! http://t.co/4Z9QZoVAdh Just wow !!! the best !!!!! Leo Messi !!!!! http://t.co/4Z9QZoVAdh

Lionel Messi's Encounter with Kuznetsov, and Griffin

Robert Griffin III also had the opportunity to witness Lionel Messi's skills during his practice session on his home field. Griffin, an avid fan of soccer, expressed his admiration for the game.

Additionally, he mentioned that his wife shared his passion for soccer and that they closely followed the sport, including prominent players such as Messi, Ronaldinho, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Evgeny Kuznetsov, Ovechkin's teammate, was particularly overwhelmed by the presence of the soccer icon. In awe of Messi, he confessed to being nervous and even shaking during their meeting. Such was the impact of encountering a player of Messi's caliber.

Poll : 0 votes