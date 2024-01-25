London Police provide key date surrounding Hockey Canada scandal investigation

The London Police Department has announced a press conference scheduled for February 5, 2024, regarding their ongoing investigation into the 2018 Hockey Canada scandal. The statement that was released today (January 24) , acknowledged the public interest in the matter but mentioned the inability to provide updates at the current moment. The press conference is expected to shed light on further details related to the case.

The investigation centers around five players from Canada's 2018 World Juniors team. They have been directed to report to the police in London, Ontario, to face charges of sexual assault. The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed sources, reported this development, stating that the players have a specified period to surrender to the police.

LONDON, ON (January 24, 2024) – We understand that there is significant public interest in relation to a sexual assault investigation dating back to 2018. While we are unable to provide an update at this time, we anticipate that the London Police Service will hold a press conference on Monday, February 5, 2024 to share further details.

Five players have been granted leave of absences as fans speculate their involvement in the Hockey Canada scandal

Coincidentally, NHL players Carter Hart, Dillon Dube, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod and prospect Alex Formenton, who all participated on the 2018 Team Canada junior team, have been granted leave of absences from their specific clubs. These five names have garnered massive interest over the past day as to their suspected involvement in the Hockey Canada scandal.

The alleged sexual assault in the center of Hockey Canada scandal occurred in June 2018, reportedly involved players from the 2018 team and a woman which documents identified as E.M. The prospective charges have stirred shockwaves in Canadian sports. Notably, TSN reported in May 2022 that E.M. had settled a $3.55 million lawsuit against Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League, and eight unnamed former CHL players.

This revelation prompted a parliamentary committee to conduct hearings, seeking more information from Hockey Canada. The ensuing public pressure led to sponsors severing ties, and Hockey Canada underwent significant changes at the board and executive levels.

The London Police had reportedly initially closed the investigation in February 2019 without laying charges. However, amidst growing public scrutiny, they reportedly reopened the Hockey Canada scandal case in July 2022. In Dec. 2022, The Globe and Mail cited court documents quoting London Police Services Sergeant David Younan, who reportedly provided a detailed 94-page summary of the case.