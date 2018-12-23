×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Longtime Sabres announcer taken from press box on stretcher

Associated Press
NEWS
News
8   //    23 Dec 2018, 10:11 IST
AP Image

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sabres broadcaster Rick Jeanneret was taken out of the press box on a stretcher Saturday night during the third period of Buffalo's game against the Anaheim Ducks.

The team did not provide an immediate update on his condition following a 3-0 victory, but one was expected. WGR radio, the Sabres' flagship station, reported Jeanneret was responsive before getting onto the stretcher.

The 76-year-old Jeanneret has done play-by-play for Sabres radio and television broadcasts since 1971, the longest tenure with a single team in NHL history. He was honored by the Hockey Hall of Fame with the Foster Hewitt Memorial Award in 2012.

In recent years, Jeanneret and the Sabres reached a deal to scale back his workload and have him call about half the team's games. Jeanneret underwent treatment after being diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014.

Jeanneret opened the broadcast Saturday night dressed in a red Santa Claus suit and a white beard. He was walking around the press box between the second and third periods.

Jeanneret called the first two minutes of the third before the broadcast went silent for about 20 seconds and color commentator Rob Ray took over the play-by-play. Pregame and postgame host Brian Duff replaced Jeanneret and finished the game.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
Ullmark makes 36 saves, Sabres shut out Ducks 3-0
RELATED STORY
Skinner seals Sabres comeback in 4-3 OT win over Kings
RELATED STORY
Ovechkin scores, has shootout winner as Caps beat Sabres
RELATED STORY
Skinner, Eichel score twice as Sabres top Bruins 4-2
RELATED STORY
Craig Anderson males 46 saves, Senators beat Sabres 4-2
RELATED STORY
Tom Wilson breaks tie in 3rd, Capitals beat Sabres 2-1
RELATED STORY
3rd-period burst leads Panthers to 5-2 win over Sabres
RELATED STORY
Sabres beat Canadiens 3-2 for 8th straight win
RELATED STORY
Skinner scores 22nd goal, Sabres beat Coyotes 3-1
RELATED STORY
Danault records hat trick as Canadiens defeat Vegas 4-3
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us