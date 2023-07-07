Los Angeles Kings Cap Space: Examining the Kings' salary in the off-season

The Los Angeles Kings made a big splash this off-season after losing in the playoffs to the Edmonton Oilers for the second straight year.

Los Angeles acquired Pierre-Luc Dubois from the Winnipeg Jets, but did trade away Sean Walker and Sean Durzi on defense.

Even with the Kings parting with several players, Los Angeles is still roughly $700k over the cap.

With the Los Angeles Kings over the cap, they could look to trade David Rittich, as they have three goaltenders, or they could just send someone down. So, the cap space isn't a huge deal, but it likely limits Los Angeles from doing anything else.

Los Angeles Kings land Pierre-Luc Dubois

Los Angeles started out the off-season by trading Walker and goaltender Cal Petersen in a cap dump, before moving Durzi.

That cap space allowed them to acquire Dubois (and get him on an eight-year deal) which the Kings believe will help them go further in the playoffs than they have in the past two seasons.

Rob Blake, General manager and executive vice president of the Kings, spoke to reporters about Pierre-Luc Dubois (via NHL.com):

"Pierre-Luc Dubois is an elite two-way center with a unique skillset, and we're excited to have him join the organization and commit to us long-term.

"Over the last few seasons, he has proven the ability to contribute to all facets of the game and we are thrilled to be able to add a player of this caliber into our lineup."

Outside of acquiring Dubois, Los Angeles has made some minor moves. They inked defenseman Andreas Englund to a two-year deal, along with goalie David Rittich, forward Trevor Lewis and goaltender Cam Talbot to one-year deals.

Although Los Angeles inked both Talbot and Rittich, it's uncertain who will make the team. The Kings also have Pheonix Copely under contract for next season, so they will roll with a tandem in net.

Outside of the minor moves, the Los Angeles Kings also announced the signing of Anze Kopitar to a two-year contract extension. Kopitar has spent his entire NHL career with the Kings, and as captain has led them to two Stanley Cups.

"We're pleased to have reached an agreement that will keep Anze in Los Angeles as our group takes the next step in competing for a Stanley Cup," said Rob Blake (via NHL.com). "He is the heart and soul of this team as our captain and he will continue to play a major role on our club."

Kopitar spoke to reporters after re-signing:

"Los Angeles has become home for me and my family, and I'm excited to extend my career here. I've been with this organization through it all and I know our group is close to achieving something special.

"I look forward to helping us reach that next level and achieving the ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup again."

Currently, the Los Angeles Kings have no players as RFAs or unsigned, so it seems likely that they are done for the off-season.

Poll : Do you think the Kings have improved their team? Yes No 0 votes