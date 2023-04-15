Los Angeles Kings playoff history: How multiple Stanley Cups shine through one of the NHL's most historic franchises

The Los Angeles Kings have had a rollercoaster playoff history, with highs and lows that have left fans on the edge of their seats. As they head into the 2023 NHL playoffs, let's take a look back at their playoff history.

The Kings made their first playoff appearance in 1969, but it wasn't until the 1990s that they began to experience sustained success. In 1993, the Kings made a memorable run to the Stanley Cup Finals, where they faced off against the Montreal Canadiens. Despite losing the series in five games, the Kings' run to the Finals was a memorable one, with Wayne Gretzky leading the way.

The Kings made another deep playoff run in 2012, where they won their first Stanley Cup championship in franchise history. Led by a talented roster that included Jonathan Quick, Anze Kopitar, and Dustin Brown, the Kings knocked off the Vancouver Canucks, St. Louis Blues, Phoenix Coyotes, and New Jersey Devils en route to the championship.

In 2014, the Los Angeles Kings won their second Stanley Cup championship in three years, knocking off the New York Rangers in the Finals. The Kings' championship run was highlighted by their comeback from a 3-0 series deficit against the San Jose Sharks in the first round, a feat that has only been accomplished three times in NHL history.

After a few seasons of playoff absences, the Kings returned to the postseason in 2018, where they faced off against the Vegas Golden Knights in the first round. The series was a hard-fought battle, with the Kings ultimately falling short in four games.

Last season in 2022, the Los Angeles Kings were massive underdogs to the Edmonton Oilers, exiting their rebuild early with a strong record. The Kings were able to take the talented Oilers to seven games before being knocked out in the first round. This season is a rematch and a chance for revenge for the LA Kings.

Despite their recent struggles, the Los Angeles Kings' playoff history has been filled with memorable moments and championship runs. As they head into the 2023 NHL playoffs, the Kings will be looking to add to their playoff legacy and make another deep run.

Led by a talented roster that includes Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty, the Kings have the potential to be a dangerous team in the postseason.

Whether they win or lose, the Kings' playoff history is one that will be remembered for years to come. From Gretzky's heroics to their recent championship runs, the Kings have left an indelible mark on the NHL playoffs.

