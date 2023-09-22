The Los Angeles Kings are heading into the 2023-24 NHL season with a mix of experienced veterans and promising young talent. As fans eagerly anticipate the start of the season, here's a look at the projected starting lines for the Los Angeles Kings:

Los Angeles Kings' projected line combinations for 2023/24 NHL season

Forwards:

Quinton Byfield — Anze Kopitar — Adrian Kempe:

The top line features a blend of youth and experience. Anze Kopitar's leadership and two-way play are complemented by the potential of Quinton Byfield and the scoring ability of Adrian Kempe. Kempe will look to build upon his breakout 2022-23 season.

Kevin Fiala — Pierre-Luc Dubois — Arthur Kaliyev:

The second line showcases a mix of skill and scoring prowess. Pierre-Luc Dubois' physicality and playmaking abilities, combined with Kevin Fiala's speed and Arthur Kaliyev's goal-scoring instincts, make this trio exciting.

Trevor Moore – Phillip Danault – Viktor Arvidsson:

The third line offers defensive responsibility and energy. Phillip Danault's faceoff prowess, Trevor Moore's tenacity, and Viktor Arvidsson's speed provide a well-rounded combination.

Carl Grundstrom – Blake Lizotte – Trevor Lewis:

The fourth line combines physicality and experience. Carl Grundstrom's physical play, Blake Lizotte's versatility, and Trevor Lewis' defensive reliability round out the forward group.

Defense:

Michael Anderson — Drew Doughty:

The top defensive pairing features the reliable Drew Doughty alongside the emerging talent of Michael Anderson. Doughty's experience and offensive abilities complement Anderson's defensive skills.

Vladislav Gavrikov — Matt Roy:

The second pairing offers a mix of physicality and defensive responsibility. Vladislav Gavrikov's physical presence complements Matt Roy's steady play.

Tobias Bjornfot — Brandt Clarke:

The third pairing showcases youth and potential. Tobias Bjornfot's development will be closely monitored, and Brandt Clarke's offensive instincts add an exciting dimension to the blue line.

Goaltenders:

Pheonix Copley: Copley is set to be the starting goaltender, looking to establish himself as a reliable presence in the Kings' net.

Cam Talbot: Talbot will serve as the backup goaltender, offering support and stepping in when needed. His experience provides valuable depth in the crease.

The Los Angeles Kings' projected starting lines for the 2023-24 season reflect a team in transition, with a focus on developing young talent while maintaining a competitive edge.

With a blend of veteran leadership and youthful exuberance, the Kings aim to progress in a highly competitive Pacific Division. As the season unfolds, fans will be eagerly watching to see how this lineup comes together and whether it can lead the team to future success.