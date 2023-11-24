Los Angeles Kings vs Anaheim Ducks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Nov 24th 2023

The Los Angeles Kings go on the road to play the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET at the Honda Center. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

Los Angeles Kings vs Anaheim Ducks game preview

The Los Angeles Kings are on a three-game win streak and coming off a 4-1 win on the road against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday to improve to 11-3-3 on the season. Also on the win streak, LA has beaten the St. Louis Blues 5-1 and the Florida Panthers 2-1.

This season, the Kings have been led by Adrian Kempe, who has 18 points; Kevin Fiala and Anze Kopitar have 17 points; and Quinton Byfield and Trevor Moore have recorded 15.

Anaheim, meanwhile, is 9-10 and coming off a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens, as the Ducks have lost four straight games. Anaheim has been led by Mason McTavish, who has 20 points, Frank Vatrano, who has 19 points and Ryan Strome, with 14 points.

Kings vs Ducks: Head-to-head & key numbers

Anaheim is 74-58-11-16 all-time against the Kings.

LA is averaging 3.94 goals per game which ranks second.

The Kings are allowing just 2.53 goals per game which ranks fourth.

Anaheim is averaging just 2.84 goals per game which ranks 26th.

The Ducks are 4-7 at home this season.

LA is 8-0 on the road.

Kings vs Ducks: Odds & Prediction

The Los Angeles Kings are -198 favorites, while the Anaheim Ducks are +164 underdogs and the over/under is set at six goals with the over juiced to -120.

LA is undefeated on the road, as the Kings are looking like a legit Stanley Cup contender this season. Anaheim, meanwhile, comes into this matchup struggling as the Ducks offense has continued to be a problem while in net they are now beginning to allow too many goals.

The Kings' offense is one of the best in the league, as LA should be able to cruise to a road win here and improve to 9-0.

Prediction: Los Angeles 5, Anaheim 2

Kings vs Ducks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Los Angeles to win in regulation -130.

Tip 2: Kings to score first -145.

Tip 3: Mason McTavish over 0.5 points -110

Tip 4: Quinton Byfield over 0.5 point +100.

