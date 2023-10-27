Los Angeles Kings vs Arizona Coyotes: Game Preview, Lines, Odds Predictions, & more | 27th Oct 2023

The Los Angeles Kings travel to play the Arizona Coyotes on Friday, Oct. 27 at 10 p.m. ET. These two teams played back on Tuesday in LA, with the Kings winning 6-3. LA is currently 3-2-1 while Arizona is 3-3.

The game can be seen on Bally Sports in the States at 10 p.m. ET.

Los Angeles Kings preview

The Los Angeles Kings are 3-2-1 to begin the season and are averaging 4.5 goals per game, which ranks first in the NHL. Los Angeles' offense has a league-average power play, but the Kings are leading the NHL in shooting percentage at 14.7% which is very high. However, LA is allowing 3.5 goals per game which ranks 25th. Los Angeles is also 3-1 in their last four games.

The Kings have been led this season by Kevin Fiala who has nine points, Anze Kopitar has seven points, Trevor Moore has six points, while Philip Danault and Adrian Kempe have recorded five points.

Arizona Coyotes preview

The Arizona Coyotes are currently on a 2-1 in their last three games and are averaging just 2.5 goals per game which ranks 25th. The Coyotes have had a solid power play of 28.6% which ranks seventh, while their goaltending has been solid. Arizona has allowed just 2.5 goals per game and has a save percentage of .919 which ranks seventh.

The Coyotes are led by Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz who both have seven points. Rookie Logan Cooley has recorded five points while Sean Durzi and Matias Maccelli have recorded four points.

Los Angeles Kings lines

Forwards

Byfield-Kopitar-Kempe

Fiala-Dubois-Laferriere

Moore-Danault-Kaliyev

Grundstrom-Lizotte-Lewis

Defensemen

Anderson-Doughty

Gavrikov-Roy

Englund-Spence

Goalies

Talbot

Copley

Arizona Coyotes lines

Forwards

Keller-Hayton-Schmaltz

Maccelli-Cooley-Kerfoot

Carcone-Bjugstad-Crouse

O'Brien-McBain-Boyd

Defensemen

Moser-Durzi

Dermott-Dumba

Valimaki-Stetcher

Goalies

Vejmelka

Ingram

Kings vs. Coyotes: Odds & Prediction

The Los Angeles Kings are -135 favorites with the Arizona Coyotes being +114 underdogs. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

Los Angeles routed Arizona at home but will now go on the road and play a very good Karel Vejmelka. The Coyotes struggle to score goals, and although their goaltending has been solid, LA has one of the best offenses in hockey and their offense will be too much for Arizona here.

Prediction: Kings 4, Coyotes 2

