Los Angeles Kings vs Carolina Hurricanes: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Jan. 15, 2024

The 20-11-8 Los Angeles Kings are aiming to break an eight-game losing streak as they face the 24-13-5 Carolina Hurricanes away at PNC Arena on Monday, Jan 15, at 3 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, BSSO, and BSW.

Carolina secured a 3-2 victory at home in their last match against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Jan 13, while LA suffered a 5-3 defeat on the road against the Detroit Red Wings on the same day.

Los Angele Kings vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Game preview

The Los Angeles Kings boast an average of 3.28 goals per game, with a 21.7% success rate on their power play opportunities.

Trevor Moore leads the team with 18 goals, Kevin Fiala has contributed 27 assists, and Adrian Kempe has fired an impressive 124 shots on goal.

On the defensive front, the Kings are limiting opponents to an average of 2.51 goals per game and successfully thwarting 86.6% of their power plays. Pheonix Copley, guarding the net, holds a 4-1-1 record, displaying a 3.16 GAA and .870 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes are averaging 3.45 goals per game and capitalizing on 27.2 % of their power play opportunities. Sebastian Aho leads the team with 15 goals, supported by Michael Bunting's 18 assists and Seth Jarvis's 102 shots on goal.

Defensively, the Hurricanes allow an average of 2.95 goals per game and successfully defend against 83.2 percent of opponent power plays. In goal, Pyot Kochetkov holds an 11-7-3 record, boasting a 2.58 GAA and a .900 SV% having faced 539 shots and conceding 554 goals.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Kings and Hurricanes have faced each other in a total of 86 encounters, with the Kings holding an overall record of 38-39-8-1 (48.8%) against the Hurricanes.

Presently, the Kings are enduring an 8-game losing streak against the Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes boast the NHL's eighth-best faceoff win rate at 51.3%.

The Kings, with a 50.5% faceoff win rate, rank 13th in the league in the category.

The Kings exhibit a strong goal differential of +30, third-best in the league.

The Hurricanes have a goal differential of +21, which is eighth in the NHL.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Odds and prediction

Carolina has secured victory in 23 out of 38 games where they were favored this season. The Hurricanes, with a season record of 14-8 when playing with odds shorter than -147, have a strong 59.5% chance of winning this game.

On the flip side, Los Angeles, the underdog in nine games this season, defied the odds with four upset wins, boasting a 44.4% success rate. In a game where the odds were +123 or longer, the Kings emerged victorious, holding a current 44.8% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Hurricanes 4-2 LA Kings.

Los Angeles Kings vs Carolina Hurricanes: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Hurricanes to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Andrei Svechikov to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Kings to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will be the winner? Carolina Hurricanes Los Angeles Kings 0 votes